toledo.com
Cakewalkin' Jass Band Returns to Tony Packo's on Alexis Road
Tony Packo’s® will continue to swing and sway with the iconic sounds of the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band’s New Orleans style jazz music. With several return engagements under their belts at the Original Packo’s, the band continues their brand of musical magic with a special performance at the Sylvania Packo’s location at 5822 W Alexis on Friday, August 26th from 6pm to 9pm.
toledocitypaper.com
Review: Touring cast of “Hamilton” shines in Toledo
One of the biggest challenges a performer can face is to play a role that another individual has already made iconic. That must be doubly true for anyone performing in a production of Hamilton, now playing at the Stranahan Theater for a two week run through September 4. Originally performed...
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022
OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
'She died in my hands, with a flower': Waterville man honors wife with garden
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Virgil "Dutch" Klotzner loves two things: flowers and his late wife Jane. At StoryPoint, a senior living facility in Waterville, an array of colorful flowers adorn the front entryway of the building. But they're nothing compared to the garden Klotzner, 93, maintains behind the building. When...
'Being humble is a key' Toledo firefighter Myles Copeland says of national exposure after saving life at basketball game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Myles Copeland has had a busy summer. He's been in the spotlight since a fateful game when referee John Sculli collapsed, and he helped save his life. "Ever since then, I've just been getting a ton of recognition," Copeland said. "It feels good. Just to know that I did such a great thing, and to have such an impact on not only John's life but everyone around him."
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
wlen.com
Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours
Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
Person in Ohio wins $1 million in Mega Millions lotto
While it may not have been the $135 million jackpot, winning $1 million is nothing to sneeze at.
bgfalconmedia.com
A legacy fell for another to be built
Bowling Green State University has been constructing the Alumni Gateway, off Thurstin Ave. and Court St., with hopes of strengthening the connection between the school and city. The university was once formatted for vehicles to drive up into the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, providing community members easy access to the campus. The...
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Thomas M. Johnson, 37, of Canal Winchester, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Heather L. Keller, 38, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 90 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Donavan R. Moore, 25, of Lima, pleaded no contest and...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
