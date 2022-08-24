Read full article on original website
Related
An ice-age bison was discovered! Then soon eaten — once the foul taste was smothered
Shortly after researchers unearthed the mummified body of a 55,000-year-old Steppe bison in the Alaskan tundra, they sliced off a piece of its neck. To eat!
Polygon
Battlefield 2042 season 2 introduces a brand new bloke with a right proper gun
Battlefield 2042 has been through the ringer, but after a dramatic scaling back in scope and ambition, the devs at DICE are looking to get back to business as usual for the troubled multiplayer shooter. The game’s forthcoming season 2, titled Master of Arms, moves the focus away from game-wide shakeups in the interest of a good old-fashioned content drop.
Polygon
How to unlock The Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update added more domains for players to explore, but some of them are locked behind puzzles and quests, like the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to break the seal and master the lyre song. The biggest barrier for the Coordinates...
Polygon
How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact’s new Sumeru area, there are tons of broken elemental Dendro pillars, especially in Avidya Forest. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to fix these pillars and what they’re used for. To fix the broken pillars, you’ll need the “Kusava” gadget, which you get from a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide
Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
Polygon
How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain in Genshin Impact
In the 3.0 update for Genshin Impact, a few of the domains need to be unsealed by solving a puzzle, such as the Fragment of Childhood Dreams domain. If you try to get to the domain, you’ll see that it’s sunken underwater. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to lower the water levels and unlock the domain.
Comments / 0