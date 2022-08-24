Read full article on original website
MN Ranks #4 Best State To Have Baby
Minnesota is considered one of the best states in the country to have a baby. A new report from WalletHub weighed several factors, including health care accessibility, annual infant care costs, and pediatricians per capital. The Land of 10,000 Lakes ranked fourth behind Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island. WalletHub says the top three worst places to have a baby are Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina.
Day 2 of MN State Fair
It’s day two of the Great Minnesota Get together. After a year off due to COVID in 2020, and a somewhat restricted fair in 2021, fairgoer Susan Whitaker says this year…. “I would not say 100% Back to normal I’m still going to be very cautious as cautious as I can be in a crowd the size when you have over 2 million people that come to the fair but yeah it feels more normal than it has last couple years and so that makes it an extra exciting fair.”
AG Ellison: 5,500 Minnesotans die from opioids
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and other leaders today for an update on Minnesota’s progress in holding opioid companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Minnesota communities will see around $66 million this year from the largest of Minnesota’s opioid settlements. But Ellison says…
Weekly Drought Update
Recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday’s weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought is at 10 percent, down from 13 percent last week. And the area in a severe drought remains the same at two percent. The driest part of the state continues to be the Twin Cities metro area, down the Minnesota River Valley to Mankato, then toward Marshall in southwestern Minnesota.
Minnesota Residents Getting Student Loan Debt Forgiven
Hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents will benefit from President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. More than 788-thousand Minnesota residents have student loan debt. The average borrower owes over 33-thousand dollars. Today, Biden announced his decision to cancel ten-thousand dollars of debt for those earning less than 125-thousand dollars per year. Additionally, those who went to college on low-income Pell Grants qualify for 20-thousand dollars of debt relief on federal student loans.
Republicans point to low student test scores, accuse Walz of weak response
Key Republicans blame the Walz administration for not doing enough, as new statewide scores show only 51 percent of students tested met proficiency levels in reading, and only 45 percent in math. Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says this is the first time Minnesota had to navigate a pandemic while educating children — but Republican state Representative Ron Kresha from Little Falls doesn’t buy that argument:
Jensen Defends COVID Mandate, Nazi Comparison At Republican Jewish Coalition Event
(St. Paul, MN) — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is continuing to back comments he made comparing COVID mandates to actions taken by Nazi Germany. The Star Tribune is reporting that Jensen defended his comments Tuesday night at an event with the Republican Jewish Coalition. The Republican posted a video on Facebook earlier that day saying he didn’t believe he was being insensitive about the Holocaust in his comments. Jensen originally made the statements at a Mask Off Minnesota event in April that were captured on video and later posted to Twitter.
USDA Expands Local Foods in School Meals Program
Minnesota is the first in the nation to receive over 3.4 million dollars in federal funding to expand the state’s “Local Food for Schools” program. USDA spokeswoman Jenny Lester Moffitt:. “Really focused on purchasing locally Minnesota-grown food and getting it into — into schools.”. Lester Moffitt...
