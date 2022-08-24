Read full article on original website
Motorcycle Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Farmers Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Munich Re Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Reinsurance Services Market Set for Explosive Growth: Hannover Re, Berkshire Hathaway, Korean Reinsurance
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Reinsurance Services Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Reinsurance Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Boats Yachts Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Zurich, AXA, CPIC, Chubb
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Boats Yachts Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Supply and Demand Dynamics on Full Display in Insurance-Linked Securities Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The recent performance of the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market in the first half of 2022 reflected its relatively low correlation with the broader financial markets, with supply and demand for capital determining which deals were placed successfully and at what price, according to a newAM Best report. The...
Home Insurance Market – Increasing Concern Regarding Safety and Security Will Boost the Market by 2030
By 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3%. , USA) Published Latest Report Titled, “Home Insurance Market by Coverage (Comprehensive Coverage, Dwelling Coverage, Content Coverage, and Other Optional Coverages), End User (Landlords and Tenants): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”. ACCESS COMPLETE REPORT: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-insurance-market-A06947. According to. Allied Market...
Income Protection Insurance Market to See Revolutionary Growth : AIA Group Limited, Allianz SE, AMP Services: Income Protection Insurance Market Size, Share, Future Growth and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Income Protection Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Income Protection Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Brightstar, Assurant, Deutsche Telekom
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” (Good) to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited (HIHF) (. Guyana. ) and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited (HIHL). Both entities are referred to as. Hand-in-Hand Group.
Life Accident Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : MetLife, Aviva, ManhattanLife
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Life Accident Insurance Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Life Accident Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
Crop and Livestock Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Zurich, AIG: Crop and Livestock Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Crop and Livestock Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are PICC,
Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Gerber Life Insurance, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aviva
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Smartphone Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz Insurance, AIG, Apple, AXA
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AIG, Apple,
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The. Hartford. ) (. Delaware. ) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned....
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
Boat Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, Allianz, Kemper, Allstate
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Boat Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
AM Best to Participate at Latin America Reinsurance Group’s Annual Meeting
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill participate in the Latin America Reinsurance Group’s (LARG) annual meeting, which will take place in. The LARG event, which is sponsored by Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples, brings together cooperatives and mutual insurance companies from 11 different countries in. Latin America. and the. Caribbean. ....
Short Term Health Insurance Market May See Big Move : Zurich, Allianz, PingAn, PICC
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Short Term Health Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
