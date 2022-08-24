Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) As I sit here watching the news, 10 million of our fellow citizens are under a flood watch. You may wonder how well your homeowner's or renter's insurance will hold up in a natural disaster. The answer depends on the disaster. Damage from many perils are covered by a standard policy, but a handful of perils are not and require separate coverage for protection.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO