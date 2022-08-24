Read full article on original website
The Threat Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn Never Saw Coming — and Will Never Be Able to Shake!
This may be one fate they can’t escape. Watch out, Steffy, because you’ve got a target on your back… and it’s not from Sheila! While we’ve all been focused on the Bold & Beautiful Big Bad taking Finn from his wife, we failed to see another threat growing. But now that the happy couple has finally reunited, it’s time to face the facts and admit that their happily ever after may always be under threat… from Li!
Young & Restless: Sally’s Revenge on Adam?!? Plus, Look Out! Diane’s About to Be Triggered
Young & Restless put out an entire week’s worth of episodes almost exclusively featuring characters discussing Ashland’s death, so here’s hoping it’s all leading to something big. Thoughts on the week:. Revenge. Ugh… So, Chance didn’t have an angle when he closed the Ashland case (such...
General Hospital Goes Pop: Could Cody’s Father Actually Be [Spoiler]?!?
The question of the day is “Who’s your daddy?”. For months, General Hospital has been teasing viewers with the notion that the “late” Esme’s mother could be Felicia. But now it’s looking like that was a red herring and, in fact, it’s Mac who stands to add a branch to their family tree — by way of Cody.
Here We Go Again: Young & Restless Star Returns to General Hospital
These days, General Hospital‘s Michael and Willow have an awful lot to deal with. When he’s not slamming the door in his father’s face and plotting to bring him down, she’s dealing with the ramifications of her recent leukemia diagnosis and debating whether or not to share it with her spouse.
Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has Already Claimed Her Next Victim — They Just Don’t Realize It Yet
We can see where this is going even if the character in question can’t. Few and far between are the Bold & Beautiful characters at whom Sheila hasn’t taken aim and/or shot. But her next victim isn’t as likely to be the victim of gunplay as he is his own stupidity.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Growing Baby Bump While Vacationing with Family in Matching Outfits
Chrissy Teigen announced her pregnancy in early August 2022, just a few weeks ago. While the mom of soon-to-be three admitted she was a little hesitant to announce her pregnancy in the wake of fertility treatments and prior infant loss, she is absolutely glowing in a series of new photos while on vacation with her family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Teigen’s August 24 Instagram post includes a handful of candid photos of the Cravings cookbook author alongside her husband John Legend and their two children, daughter Luna and son Miles. In all the photos,...
Young & Restless’ Amelia Heinle and Michelle Stafford Tease a Major Event in Genoa City — Plus, Why Their Daughters Should Be Scared… Very Scared
It’s all in fun as these two soap-star parents give a lesson in how to embarrass your kids. The Young and the Restless vet Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted a video with her co-star Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and explained that while she was putting it together she made them into cartoons. However, that wasn’t what caught our eye, it was the name of the new series they’d created…
Bold & Beautiful Makes a Guest Star of Kimberlin Brown’s Daughter — and She’s the Spitting Image of Mom
A beautiful redhead recently caught Deacon’s eye at Il Giardino — and she noticed him too. In reality, she had her eye on Deacon and seduced him after following the barkeep into his broom closet. Little did he know, the bombshell was in fact his thought-to-be-dead partner in crime Sheila!
Young & Restless Preview: Tired of Being Protected, Nick Admits the Unimaginable — Plus, Diane Meets Talia
Chelsea wants Adam to come clean with her. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 29 – September 2, Diane makes a move to get ahead of the game. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Still determined to bring Diane down, Nikki brought...
This Reddit Dad is Tired of Being Treated Like 'an Idiot' By His Wife When it Comes to Their Kids
The bumbling, clueless dad trope needs to go. Sure, some dads don’t know (or care) about what their kids need, but acting like all dads are incompetent when it comes to their own kids — or conversely, praising them for doing the bare minimum when it comes to childcare — is outdated and harmful. This Reddit dad is feeling frustrated and tired of his wife treating him like “an idiot” when it comes to taking care of his twin girls, and it’s so heartbreaking. In the popular Parenting subreddit, a dad writes, “Wife thinks I’m an idiot. How do I prove...
Young & Restless’ Brytni Sarpy Previews Nate’s Choice Amid Elena’s ‘Romantic Pickle’
Will Hastings choose the “good angel” or upend his life?. Young & Restless’ Elena (Brytni Sarpy) has been making all kinds of moves to cement her relationship with Nate (Sean Dominic), including moving into his penthouse apartment, and more recently, making the decision to leave her Ask MD Now podcast at Newman Media to relocate to Chancellor-Winters where her beau works as Devon’s COO. This will put her in close proximity with her ex, but it’s not Elena who is torn…
Ridge Goes Off on Deacon — and Hope Comes Face-To-Face With Sheila
At Deacon’s place, Hope tells Sheila’s back that she’s looking for her father and asks, “Who are you?”. In her living room, Brooke paces and looks at a photo of her and Ridge while pondering the latest issues between them. Liam enters and startles her. He apologizes and asks if Hope is there. Brooke explains she went to visit her dad.
General Hospital Jaw-Dropper: On the 10th Anniversary of Duke’s ‘Resurrection,’ It’s Time to Bring Him Back for Good
Duke was dead, to begin with. OK, OK, maybe we should start with something a bit less Dickensian. The General Hospital mobster turned hero was alive at one point, but he’d been gone for a long, long time by the time Ian Buchanan showed up on our screens once more on August 27, 2012.
That Was Quick! Days of Our Lives’ Stephen Nichols Teases a Co-Star’s Comeback After One of the Shortest Exits on Record
Days of Our Lives fans bore witness to a tragedy like no other when Tripp died saving his love from the devil. It didn’t stick of course, and he came back to life, better than ever — only to announce he was leaving town! So, we said farewell once more… until he popped up on Beyond Salem: Chapter 2! A quick adventure around the world with his brother and Li Shin’s little sister and it was time to say goodbye a third time.
Ryan Reynolds Wishes ‘Spectacular’ Wife Blake Lively Happy Birthday With a Series of Adorable Photos
We already knew Ryan Reynolds was the ultimate Instagram husband, but he really stepped up his game for wife Blake Lively’s birthday. The Deadpool star took to social media yesterday to celebrate his wife’s 35th birthday, sharing a series of adorable photos featuring the duo and a few solo snapshots of Lively.
All My Children Vet Caught Up In Law & Order Backstage Intrigue: ‘I Wanted to Address the Chatter… ‘
Fans want to know if the former soap star was pushed out of her primetime gig. There are two mysteries unfolding behind the scenes at NBC’s long-running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. One is how the character of Amanda Rollins will be written out during the upcoming season of the wildly popular procedural. The other is exactly why portrayer Kelli Giddish — remembered by daytime fans for her sometimes controversial stint as Di Henry — is leaving the show in the first place.
As Summer Finally Heats Up for General Hospital’s Chase and Brook Lynn, Josh Swickard’s Very Different Winter Plans Are Revealed
General Hospital fans are going to be in for a real sweet treat this holiday season. Things are heating up this summer in Port Charles for Chase and Brook Lynn after they finally confessed their feelings for one another. And while his character is also currently working on his music career, portrayer Josh Swickard (Chase) will be taking on a new role when his latest holiday film, A Hollywood Christmas, premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, December 1.
Leaving Bold & Beautiful, Rena Sofer Gives ‘Queric’ Fans a Peek at Her Parting Gift to the Leading Man Who’s ‘Like a Glass of Champagne’
Monday, August 29, will mark the last day The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will get to see Rena Sofer as Quinn. Earlier this month, the actress announced that she had decided to leave the CBS soap after her contract was up but before she said goodbye, Sofer wanted to give fans a peek at the gift she created for her co-star John McCook (Eric).
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Defends Carly’s Lives-Changing Decision
The Emmy winner understands her character’s thinking perfectly. Ever since General Hospital had Carly withhold from Willow and Nina the fact that they are daughter and mother, pretty much the entire audience has had an opinion about it, one way or the other. Some argue that by keeping the information from Nina, Carly being just as rotten as Sonny’s new squeeze was when she decided against disclosing that the don was alive and well in Nixon Falls. Others suggest that Carly is in the right.
