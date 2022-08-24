ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

 3 days ago

Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security said.

Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation.

The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.

Motorist Dan Hostetler told WVLT-TV he saw a black helicopter flying in circles before he narrowly missed getting hit by the electrical cables.

“It kind of dipped a little bit and waggled a little bit, then there was a bright flash of light and puff of smoke, and it hit one of the power lines that went across the highway, and sure enough the power lines started gliding down toward me and all I could think was it’s going to land on top of me,” Hostetler said. “I slammed on the brakes and stopped about two car lengths from the line.”

Lauren Gilmour
4d ago

"when you know you're going to die....". Not even time to think of anything or anyone else. Atleast I hope, they didn't lie there & suffer. Amazingly the person in the vehicle, who thought "well, this is it!- lines are gonna hit me..."- fortunately for them, they realized in the nick of time. 😥 tragic.. sad

JCShep
4d ago

Condolences to the families, blood and blue, of both LEO's who tragically lost their lives. Your watch is over. RIP 🖤💙🖤

Rose River
3d ago

last call for these brothers in blue May the Blue line families be blessed with peace and knowing that their loved ones are in heaven God bless and we are sorry for your loss

