NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso is on a one-man mission to prove that RBIs do, in fact, matter. To the 2022 Mets, they matter very much. Modern theory states that RBI is not a particularly useful statistic because it is too reliant upon the performances of other batters in a lineup, too much the product of circumstance. Just try telling that to Alonso, who continues to shatter RBI records while pacing the Mets’ offense. His 105th of the season gave the Mets a 7-6, walk-off win over the Rockies on Friday, handing Alonso sole possession of the franchise record with 25 game-winning RBIs in a season. The previous record holder, Keith Hernandez (24 in 1985), so admires the statistic that he refers to it in a trademark way: as ribeye steaks.

1 DAY AGO