MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
MLB
Bookend homers not enough as Rays' streak is snapped
BOSTON -- The Rays' lineup did its job early and late Friday night. Yandy Díaz blasted Michael Wacha’s first pitch of the game over the Green Monster. Ji-Man Choi snapped a month-long homerless drought with a two-run shot in the second inning. By the end of the third inning, Tampa Bay’s pitching staff was working with a three-run lead. In the eighth, the Rays scored four runs before the Red Sox managed to record an out.
MLB
Hill makes quick work of Rays in 11-K outing
BOSTON -- Pitching like a man who had an early dinner reservation on this beautiful summer Saturday, Rich Hill carved up the Rays by pitching at a breakneck pace and turning in an exquisite performance for a 42-year-old, or, really, a pitcher of any age. Backed by a vintage performance...
MLB
Quietly one of MLB's best relievers, Domínguez nearing return
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most valuable, but perhaps most underrated relief pitchers in baseball this season is Seranthony Domínguez. It is why everybody is closely watching his recovery from right triceps tendinitis. “I feel better, way better,” Domínguez said Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Now I’m able...
MLB
Two top Cubs prospects get a glimpse of big league life
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Jackson Ferris was proud to be wearing a Cubs jersey as he sat in the home dugout and soaked in Wrigley Field on Thursday morning. The pitching prospect has a grandfather who grew up in the nearby suburb of Riverside, so this was the dream in one corner of the family.
MLB
Alonso sets Mets record with game-winning RBI
NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso is on a one-man mission to prove that RBIs do, in fact, matter. To the 2022 Mets, they matter very much. Modern theory states that RBI is not a particularly useful statistic because it is too reliant upon the performances of other batters in a lineup, too much the product of circumstance. Just try telling that to Alonso, who continues to shatter RBI records while pacing the Mets’ offense. His 105th of the season gave the Mets a 7-6, walk-off win over the Rockies on Friday, handing Alonso sole possession of the franchise record with 25 game-winning RBIs in a season. The previous record holder, Keith Hernandez (24 in 1985), so admires the statistic that he refers to it in a trademark way: as ribeye steaks.
MLB
Pratto snaps skid, 'now he can just go hit'
KANSAS CITY -- By the time Nick Pratto saw the sixth pitch of his at-bat against Padres righty Joe Musgrove in the second inning on Friday night, he had a pretty good idea of what Musgrove’s offerings looked like. So when Pratto saw a changeup on the outside of...
MLB
Do Phils have another Bystrom coming in September?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. No Phillies rookie has made a bigger impact as a September call-up than Marty Bystrom. The Phillies were a game behind the Expos in...
MLB
Strider keeps up one of best rookie seasons in club history
ST. LOUIS -- Instead of worrying about when Spencer Strider might show signs of fatigue, it would seemingly be more enjoyable to just watch the young hurler put the finishing touches on what has been one of the best rookie seasons in Braves history. Strider again looked fresh and dominant...
MLB
Cards sacrificing defense to get Gorman's bat in lineup
ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals came into Friday having won 19 of their past 24 games largely on the exploits of the off-the-charts hitting of Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols’ stirring power surge and Nolan Arenado’s all-around brilliance. However, those highlights have overshadowed a somewhat revolving door the Cardinals...
MLB
'He's an ace': Valdez's historic streak key to Astros' success
HOUSTON -- The Astros continue to show that they may have one of the most potent 1-2 punches on the mound as any team in the Majors. After Justin Verlander flirted with another no-hit bid in Tuesday's series opener, Framber Valdez followed that effort on Wednesday night with his 21st consecutive quality start, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight across seven innings in Houston's 5-3 win over the Twins at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Hoerner 'without question' someone the Cubs want long-term
MILWAUKEE -- As Nico Hoerner stood at his locker inside American Family Field's visitors' clubhouse on Friday afternoon, the TVs in the room aired a panel of baseball analysts breaking down the reported extension between the Mariners and star rookie Julio Rodríguez. "We've seen a lot of deals lately...
MLB
Padres' bats back with 19-hit attack
KANSAS CITY -- For one game, at least, the Padres’ offense was back. The hits and runs flowed freely on Friday night as San Diego rolled to a 13-5 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. It was a welcome sight for manager Bob Melvin, who had seen his club score three runs or fewer in six straight games before arriving in Kansas City.
MLB
Pitching stretched thin after Marlins empty 'pen
MIAMI -- Back in June and July, the Marlins throwing a bullpen game the day before a Sandy Alcantara start wouldn’t have raised any eyebrows. But Miami’s ace has proved shakier of late. So when the Marlins opted to start Tommy Nance on Friday, there was some skepticism.
MLB
Twins pile on runs, snap skid in 'really good day'
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the Twins sought answers for why their offense was underperforming so much across this recent six-game losing streak and beyond, manager Rocco Baldelli joked that he thought about taking a page out of the book of Joe Maddon, his old skipper, who was known for his, well, unorthodox methods of keeping his clubhouse loose.
MLB
4 reasons why Guardians have surged to 1st place
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s now the end of August and the Guardians entered their four-game set against Seattle with a 65.1 percent chance to win the American League Central, according to FanGraphs. How are they still atop the division? Let’s take a look at four big reasons:
MLB
Peralta proves he's ready to help Crew's playoff push
MILWAUKEE -- If the Brewers are going to fight their way back into the postseason, they will need their starting rotation to turn it back up to that top-tier level. Freddy Peralta’s dominance on Friday not only displayed his All-Star form again, but also how important he can be for Milwaukee’s playoff push down the stretch.
MLB
Sox drop 'heartbreaking' finale after being one out away
BALTIMORE -- If the White Sox can't find a way to earn a postseason berth in 2022, they will certainly look back on this night as a game they had a great chance to win but let slip through their fingers. Down to their last strike and trailing by one,...
MLB
Priority No. 1 for Mets: Healthy deGrom in October
It had been another night when Jacob deGrom looked like a six-inning pitching immortal, against the Rockies this time. He had allowed three hits, including one home run, struck out nine, walked one (and got squeezed when he did). This is his fifth start after being away from the Mets for more than a year. His earned run average for the time being is 2.15. deGrom is the only starting pitcher alive for whom that number actually feels high. He has struck out 46 batters in 29 1/3 innings and, as always, made it look easy.
MLB
With homer, Trout becomes Angels' all-time runs leader
TORONTO -- Mike Trout is inevitable. The Angels’ star outfielder made history once again on Friday night, setting a new franchise record for runs scored by stepping on home plate for the 1,025th time in a Halos jersey in his team’s 12-0 win over the Blue Jays. Coming...
