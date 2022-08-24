Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Novak Djokovic: Former world No 1 unable to travel to New York to compete at US Open
Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to travel to New York to compete at the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year that begins next week. Djokovic, who has chosen not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, will miss out on the tournament due to current US rules requiring travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the country.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu has 'weird day' at US Open practice session but insists she is fit to defend title
Emma Raducanu played down injury concerns on the eve of her US Open title defence after breaking down in tears during practice. The British No 1 twice stopped her session with Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova at Flushing Meadows on Friday. Raducanu had her right wrist taped and appeared in discomfort before...
SkySports
US Open: Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both disappointed with Novak Djokovic's absence from New York
Rafael Nadal described Novak Djokovic's absence from the US Open as "very sad news", while world No 1 Daniil Medvedev said he wished the Serbian "would play here". The Wimbledon champion is sitting out his second Grand Slam of the season because of his ongoing refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
SkySports
Williams sisters granted US Open wild card to team up for doubles as Serena and Venus team up for emotional doubles appearance at Flushing Meadows
Serena Williams will make an emotional appearance with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card to play in the doubles together at Flushing Meadows. The US Open is expected to be the final tournament of Serena's legendary career, and the wild card gives her two shots at success.
RELATED PEOPLE
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu to meet Alize Cornet in US Open first round; Serena Williams takes on Danka Kovinic
Emma Raducanu will start the defence of her US Open title against Alize Cornet, with Serena Williams taking on Danka Kovinic in the first round. Raducanu and the world No 27 Cornet have never met before on the women's Tour. Cornet will be playing in her 63rd consecutive Slam, which will break the record for most consecutive main draw appearances at Grand Slams by a WTA player.
SkySports
Rugby Championship
New Zealand 18-25 Argentina: All Blacks stunned by brilliant Pumas in Rugby Championship. New Zealand's Rugby Championship campaign suffered a seismic shock as Argentina produced a magnificent performance to defeat the hosts 25-18 in Christchurch on Saturday. The Pumas achieved their first win over New Zealand just two years ago...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu playing well in Cincinnati was 'massive' for her, says Martina Navratilova
Emma Raducanu's form in Cincinnati is an encouraging sign for her US Open defence, says Martina Navratilova. The 19-year-old has been under the spotlight since her triumph in New York 12 months ago and that will only intensify when she returns to play in the US Open. There have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray sweat tests come back clear as cause of cramp remains unknown ahead ahead of Flushing Meadows
Andy Murray admits it's "concerning" sweat testing provided no conclusive answers as to what is causing his cramp issues ahead of the US Open. The 35-year-old has struggled with hot and humid conditions over the past few weeks, cramping in three different matches, including his loss to Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati last week.
SkySports
Lee Westwood says PGA Tour 'copying' LIV Golf with format changes
Sweeping changes that the PGA Tour announced this week are "a copy" of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series, former world No 1 Lee Westwood said. On Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the tour's top golfers had committed to competing against each other more regularly. The changes require...
GOLF・
SkySports
Irish Champions Weekend: 'Sore' Little Big Bear set to miss National Stakes for Aidan O'Brien
Little Big Bear looks set to miss an eagerly-awaited outing on Irish Champions Weekend after returning "a little bit sore" from his scintillating display in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. A narrow winner of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, Aidan O'Brien's youngster successfully stepped up...
SkySports
Tyrone May extends Dragons' lead!
'Unbelievable!' - Marshall runs length o... England vs South Africa | Day two highli... Fan Q&A | Vieira - What REALLY happened ... Klopp: No problem between Van Dijk and M... Tuchel: Why wasn't Conte also banned for... Transfer centre: Friday's club-by-club r... Ten Hag: Liverpool win improved team spi...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes hit hundreds; England dominate South Africa on day two at Emirates Old Trafford
Ben Stokes scored a superbly-paced 12th Test century and Ben Foakes his first at home as England seized complete control of the second Test against South Africa on a dominant day two at Emirates Old Trafford. Stokes (103 off 163) notched his first ton since becoming skipper, sharing a 173-run...
SkySports
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster says All Blacks were 'flustered' in shock defeat to Argentina
Under-pressure New Zealand head coach Ian Foster admitted Argentina played on his side's lack of "discipline and frustration" to inflict a shock Rugby Championship defeat. Traditionally strong finishers, New Zealand looked to have the game in the bag when Richie Mo'unga gave them an 18-12 lead eight minutes into the second half, only for the Pumas to turn over the restart and score a try on their way to a spectacular 25-18 win in Christchurch.
SkySports
Sarina Wiegman named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year after Euro 2022 triumph
England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year on the back of leading the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 trophy in July. Wiegman led England to an unbeaten tournament on home soil in July, including an 8-0 win over Norway in the group stages, a 4-0 demolition of Sweden in the semi-finals and a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley in the final.
UEFA・
SkySports
F1 want to 'improve system' for female hopefuls, says sport boss Stefano Domenicali
Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali has said he does not envisage females competing in Formula 1, which last happened in 1976, over the next five years. He outlined that barring a drastic rise, he does not think it is likely in the coming seasons. "Realistically speaking, unless there is...
Comments / 0