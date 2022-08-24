ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

SkySports

Novak Djokovic: Former world No 1 unable to travel to New York to compete at US Open

Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to travel to New York to compete at the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year that begins next week. Djokovic, who has chosen not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, will miss out on the tournament due to current US rules requiring travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the country.
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
SkySports

Emma Raducanu to meet Alize Cornet in US Open first round; Serena Williams takes on Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu will start the defence of her US Open title against Alize Cornet, with Serena Williams taking on Danka Kovinic in the first round. Raducanu and the world No 27 Cornet have never met before on the women's Tour. Cornet will be playing in her 63rd consecutive Slam, which will break the record for most consecutive main draw appearances at Grand Slams by a WTA player.
SkySports

Rugby Championship

New Zealand 18-25 Argentina: All Blacks stunned by brilliant Pumas in Rugby Championship. New Zealand's Rugby Championship campaign suffered a seismic shock as Argentina produced a magnificent performance to defeat the hosts 25-18 in Christchurch on Saturday. The Pumas achieved their first win over New Zealand just two years ago...
SkySports

Lee Westwood says PGA Tour 'copying' LIV Golf with format changes

Sweeping changes that the PGA Tour announced this week are "a copy" of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series, former world No 1 Lee Westwood said. On Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the tour's top golfers had committed to competing against each other more regularly. The changes require...
SkySports

Tyrone May extends Dragons' lead!

SkySports

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster says All Blacks were 'flustered' in shock defeat to Argentina

Under-pressure New Zealand head coach Ian Foster admitted Argentina played on his side's lack of "discipline and frustration" to inflict a shock Rugby Championship defeat. Traditionally strong finishers, New Zealand looked to have the game in the bag when Richie Mo'unga gave them an 18-12 lead eight minutes into the second half, only for the Pumas to turn over the restart and score a try on their way to a spectacular 25-18 win in Christchurch.
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year after Euro 2022 triumph

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year on the back of leading the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 trophy in July. Wiegman led England to an unbeaten tournament on home soil in July, including an 8-0 win over Norway in the group stages, a 4-0 demolition of Sweden in the semi-finals and a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley in the final.
