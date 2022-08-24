The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called out to the report of a woman trapped underneath a zero-turn lawn mower near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the mower, which had flipped on top of her. Once they were able to stabilize the vehicle, they were able to dig her out and treat her injuries. The woman was not identified but officials say they were told she had been trapped for at least 30 minutes before someone heard her and called 911. She was flown out to a hospital. Her condition was not reported.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO