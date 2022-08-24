Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols fall after late Duke rally
No. 22 Tennessee Women’s soccer (0-1-2) fell to No. 5 Duke (3-0-0) 2-3 on Thursday. Redshirt junior Jaida Thomas and sophomore Taylor Huff both scored goals for the Lady Vols in the loss. The Blue Devils saw late goals out of Sophie Jones, Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader. The...
Healthy Mitchell headlines Tennessee’s linebacker corps
A year ago, Tennessee wasn’t sure what to make of its linebacking corps. The group had lost nearly all of its starters, none more notable than Henry To’o To’o’s transfer to Alabama. Heading into 2021, there were a plethora of names at the position, but none were proven. No one stood out on paper. Yet the group over performed and was a surprising bright spot in Tennessee’s seven-win season.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
Finding your space: 6 ways to get more involved on campus
College is much more than studying and going to class — it is a chance to get out of your comfort zone and connect with your home. If you are beginning your freshman year or entering your final year at UT, getting involved can increase your chances of success.
K-Town know-how: A guide to Knoxville geography, neighborhoods
For newcomers and natives alike, Knoxville and its sprawling neighborhoods can be confusing to navigate. The city of Knoxville is part of broader Knox County, which includes the town of Farragut and several smaller and unincorporated communities. Knoxville itself is also informally divided along the cardinal directions, and each part...
5 important details to keep in mind while adding, dropping classes
Now that the University of Tennessee’s fall semester has begun, many students are making final decisions about their classes and schedules. The add/drop period for classes is only available for a short time before there are larger impacts on tuition and fees. Adding Classes. Many classes have seats that...
5 things to do in Knoxville to shake up your weekend
If you are brand new to Knoxville, or even a long-time local, it can be hard to find something to do in the city. With so much to do, the choices can be overwhelming. Knoxville is a vibrant town offering many exciting experiences, from exploring the beautiful, mountainous skyline to a bustling farmer’s market in the heart of its city. Whatever intrigues you — whether it be a unique take on sports like the brand-new Top Golf or the Gravity Ropes course at Main Event — Knoxville has something to offer you.
Rocky Topics - What are you looking forward to this semester?
Classes are back in session on Rocky Top and we asked students what they were excited about for the upcoming semester. Make sure to check out our Welcome Back special issue on our website or pick it up on campus. Shot and edited by: Kylia Berry. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow us on...
