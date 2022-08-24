Read full article on original website
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
goportageindians.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Merrillville 3 – 1
The lady Indians take a tough loss to Merrillville. Gabriella Kurzweil with 9 kills, Mary Osten with 2 aces, 2 assists, and 14 digs and Alivia Jordan with 1 ace, 24 assists, and 8 digs.
goportageindians.com
Boys Varsity Tennis falls to North Judson-San Pierre 3 – 2
The Portage boys varsity tennis team lost to North Judson on Thursday evening. Here are the results of the match. #2 Singles Wyatt Stowe (NJ) def Cameron Adams 6-2, 7-6 #3 Singles Zach Crizer (Portage) def Caleb Ginder 6-2, 7-6 #1 Doubles Dylan Sutphin/Nathan Pollard (Portage) def Nathan Faldzinski/Damien Frasure...
hometownnewsnow.com
LaPorte Slicers Fall to Red Devils
(LAPORTE, IN) - Missed opportunities and the inability to stop the Lowell running game cost the Slicers in Friday night’s home opening 21-14 loss to Lowell at Kiwanis Field. La Porte had three trips deep into Lowell territory in the first quarter, losing a fumble, throwing an interception, and coming up short on a 4th down run.
goportageindians.com
JV and Varsity Fall to Munster
Jv girls lost thier non conference match against munster 1 to 0. The girls played a great game and Mackenzie Smith had 9 saves. The varsity girls lost thier non conference match against munster. Jamia Adams made a beautiful run and scored her first goal with a great assist from...
Hammond high school's football put on probation, coaches reprimanded
The football program at a high school in Hammond has been placed on probation, because of how an assistant coach tried to recruit players from another school.
goportageindians.com
Boys Varsity Soccer Beats Merrillville 3-0
The Indians picked up their first DAC win of the year beating Merrillville 3-0. The tribe scored early off the foot of Alex Jennings from a Peter Martinez through ball. Later in the half Colin Szczudlak opened up his account for the year off a Peter Martinez cross. The Indians put the game out of reach when Alex Jennings earned his brace off a volley from an Elijah Zapata cross. Gavin Niebel kept his second straight clean sheet with 7 saves on the night.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: School is officially back in session for the Lowell Red Devils
The students at Lowell High School (LHS) cherished their last weeks of summer as the 2022-2023 school year quickly approached on August 18. That morning, the halls were filled with students both excited to be back, but also sad that their summer had officially come to an end. As this...
Most Rev. Dale Melczek, longtime bishop of Diocese of Gary, dies at 83
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Roman Catholics in Northwest Indiana are saying goodbye to a longtime pillar of the church. The Most Rev. Dale Melczek, who served as the Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, died Thursday morning at the age of 83. He had celebrated 30 years with the Diocese of Gary just this past Friday. "Bishop Melczek was a true shepherd who loved his flock in the Diocese of Gary," Most Rev. Robert J. McClory, current Bishop of Gary, said in a news release. "He was a tireless servant and a compassionate pastor. We have been blessed tremendously to...
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Kicking off the year at MCHS
July 28 marked the return date of counselors to work for Michigan City High School (MCHS). Counselors began creating schedules for the returning classes as well as the incoming freshman class of 2026.Then, on August 8 the teachers of MCHS joined counselors in getting to work in preparation for the new school year. Teachers started creating their lesson plans for their first day of school and meeting their new classes.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema compliments 345-pound freshman OL: 'He resembles a van'
Bret Bielema delivered a hilarious compliment about 1 of his freshman offensive lineman on his radio show. Joey Wagner of 247Sports posted the quote on his Twitter account. Bielema stated that freshman Hunter Whitenack, who is 6-foot-7, 345 pounds, “resembles a van”. Whitenack was a 3-star OL out of New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 19 recruit from Indiana and No. 96 OT from the 2022 class.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Timothy Paul
Keeping himself busy with his teaching career and the management of his own business, Timothy Paul lives and resides in La Porte, making a magnetic mark in The Region. One of his jobs is at La Porte Middle School, where he teaches seventh-grade math and pre-algebra full-time. Obviously, Paul works with kids, and it's something he’s passionately fond of. For him, it’s always been a pleasure to see the expansion of knowledge in young minds, to even perpetuate those processes.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Home Featured on Network TV Show
(La Porte, IN) - A house in La Porte has been featured on a major network television show. The A&E Network show “Move or Improve” was in the Maple City a few months ago to tape an episode. The premise of the show is a homebuyer who is contemplating fixing up their current home, or just buying another one.
valpo.life
$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities
Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash on South Bend’s south side involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of S. Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. Investigators say an SUV was headed north on Michigan Street and turned left onto Ewing Avenue and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Again Stricken by Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
nwi.life
Two nursing students awarded Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship
Two nursing students with very different paths toward their studies will continue their schooling with assistance from the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship. Lori Jones of Chesterton and Madisyn Perry of Union Township received the scholarship, which is available to Porter and LaPorte County students seeking a career in the surgical field with awards of up to $5,000.
WNDU
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
Man leads police in high-speed chase from St. John, Indiana to Chicago with kids in car
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man led police on a high-speed chase that began in St. John, Indiana and ended in Chicago Monday night.The man was driving a car police believed to be stolen. He also had two young children inside the car during the pursuit St. John police said in a statement.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, St. John police observed a red Chrysler 300 with an Illinois dealer license plate. An inquiry with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on the registration showed the vehicle had been stolen from Rockford, Illinois.The St. John police officer stopped the vehicle inside...
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
14news.com
Hebron Elementary’s first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who made history in Evansville is celebrating her 101st birthday on Thursday. Myra Taylor taught at Hebron Elementary School for 19 years, and retired in 1987. Despite becoming the first African American teacher to teach at Hendron Elementary school, Taylor says she wasn’t treated...
