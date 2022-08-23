Read full article on original website
BBC
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte wants Spurs prepared for 'sporting war' in every game
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte talks about the challenges his side faced in their 2-0 win, saying they had to be prepared to "suffer" against a "really good" Nottingham Forest side. MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur. Watch Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST on Sunday 28 August...
BBC
India v Pakistan: Hardik Pandya leads India to dramatic Asia Cup win
Pakistan 147 (19.5 overs): Rizwan 43 (42 balls); Kumar 4-26 India 148-5 (19.4 overs): Kohli 35 (34), Jadeja 35 (29), Hardik 33* (17); Nawaz 3-33 Hardik Pandya led India to a dramatic final-over win over Pakistan in the sides' opening match of the Asia Cup. With India chasing 148 from...
