Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information

Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'

The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
India v Pakistan: Hardik Pandya leads India to dramatic Asia Cup win

Pakistan 147 (19.5 overs): Rizwan 43 (42 balls); Kumar 4-26 India 148-5 (19.4 overs): Kohli 35 (34), Jadeja 35 (29), Hardik 33* (17); Nawaz 3-33 Hardik Pandya led India to a dramatic final-over win over Pakistan in the sides' opening match of the Asia Cup. With India chasing 148 from...
