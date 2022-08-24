Read full article on original website
Related
Landlord who owns 283 rental properties complains he can't afford a proposed freeze on rents - as huge numbers of young Aussies struggle to buy their first home
A property owner with a whopping 283 rental properties in his portfolio says he can not afford to ease the burden for tenants despite his immense wealth, prompting social media users to erupt in anger and label him 'greedy'. The landlord David called 2GB's Ben Fordham on Thursday to oppose...
Comments / 0