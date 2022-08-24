ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: MMA Fighter Pulls Gun On Rival During Podcast Recording

A Russian MMA fighter is reportedly facing jail time after allegedly pulling a gun on his rival during a podcast appearance in Moscow and forcing him to kneel. Shovkhal Churchaev, who is 5-1 in professional mixed martial arts and fights out of St. Petersburg, has been accused of attacking Iranian foe Mohammad Heibati, who boasts a 4-1 record inside the cage.
UFC 279 free fight: Nate Diaz pulls major upset, hands Conor McGregor first UFC loss

Nate Diaz surprised the world in 2016, even if he himself wasn’t. The UFC veteran submitted Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 196, after replacing Rafael dos Anjos and taking the fight on short notice. The submission victory, which few expected given the circumstances, sent Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) to stardom and gave McGregor his first defeat in the UFC.
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Must-See Lunging Uppercut Knockout

MMA fighter Ramazan Yuzyasharov picked a brutal way to win the ACA Young Eagles Grand Prix Final against Muslim Ibragimov. Yuzyasharov and Ibragimov battled in a lightweight main event at ACA Young Eagles 28 in Grozny, Chechnya, RU. The matchup was a rematch of their previous matchup at ACA Young Eagles 21, with Ibragimov earning a unanimous decision win last October.
BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling

MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday

Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
Football world reacts to high school coach fight viral video

High school football can be quite dramatic at times with fans, coaches, and players putting plenty of emotion into the game. But one Mississippi high school coach took it a little too far on Thursday night, resulting in a bloody fight in the stands. Heidelberg High School head football coach...
Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine

Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’

Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
“Some Truth” To Conor McGregor Rules Statement Says Herb Dean

Conor McGregor recently gave his thoughts on long-winded clinch exchanges, and referee Herb Dean says he isn’t completely wrong. The Irish MMA competitor gave his thoughts during the UFC 278 event on grappling-based activity, namely the Aldo vs Dvalishvili contest. From McGregor’s Twitter:. “Leaned his way to victory....
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion

We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History

MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
