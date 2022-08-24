Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Pulls Gun On Rival During Podcast Recording
A Russian MMA fighter is reportedly facing jail time after allegedly pulling a gun on his rival during a podcast appearance in Moscow and forcing him to kneel. Shovkhal Churchaev, who is 5-1 in professional mixed martial arts and fights out of St. Petersburg, has been accused of attacking Iranian foe Mohammad Heibati, who boasts a 4-1 record inside the cage.
UFC 279 free fight: Nate Diaz pulls major upset, hands Conor McGregor first UFC loss
Nate Diaz surprised the world in 2016, even if he himself wasn’t. The UFC veteran submitted Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 196, after replacing Rafael dos Anjos and taking the fight on short notice. The submission victory, which few expected given the circumstances, sent Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) to stardom and gave McGregor his first defeat in the UFC.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Must-See Lunging Uppercut Knockout
MMA fighter Ramazan Yuzyasharov picked a brutal way to win the ACA Young Eagles Grand Prix Final against Muslim Ibragimov. Yuzyasharov and Ibragimov battled in a lightweight main event at ACA Young Eagles 28 in Grozny, Chechnya, RU. The matchup was a rematch of their previous matchup at ACA Young Eagles 21, with Ibragimov earning a unanimous decision win last October.
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling
MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Boxing Legend George Foreman Is Facing Troubling Allegations
Former heavyweight champion of the world George Foreman is reportedly facing allegations of sexual abuse. A pair of women filed lawsuits in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. They are alleging that Foreman sexually assaulted and abused them in the 1970s when they were teenagers.
MMAmania.com
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school coach fight viral video
High school football can be quite dramatic at times with fans, coaches, and players putting plenty of emotion into the game. But one Mississippi high school coach took it a little too far on Thursday night, resulting in a bloody fight in the stands. Heidelberg High School head football coach...
MMAmania.com
Khabib just called Cain Velasquez in jail — here’s what they talked about
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is currently behind bars in Santa Clara County while his attorneys battle multiple charges — including attempted murder — following a public and somewhat messy shootout that took place earlier this year. Get the latest on that pending court case right here.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine
Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
Demetrious Johnson names the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record
Demetrious Johnson has named the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record. “Mighty Mouse” indeed boasts the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson, 36, (30-4 MMA), currently competes in ONE Championship, after leaving the UFC back in...
MMAmania.com
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’
Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
mmanews.com
“Some Truth” To Conor McGregor Rules Statement Says Herb Dean
Conor McGregor recently gave his thoughts on long-winded clinch exchanges, and referee Herb Dean says he isn’t completely wrong. The Irish MMA competitor gave his thoughts during the UFC 278 event on grappling-based activity, namely the Aldo vs Dvalishvili contest. From McGregor’s Twitter:. “Leaned his way to victory....
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
Jose Pedraza, Richard Commey fight to draw in spirited bout
Jose Pedraza boxed well and delivered a brutal body attack against Richard Commey on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Commey pushed the action for the most of the fight, landing his hard straight right and left hooks with some consistency. However, in the end, neither of them did enough to have...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History
MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
Fair or foul? Watch fighter KO foe split second after touching gloves
That might be the message for lightweight Cristian Baez, who failed to heed that adage in a scheduled 10-round bout against Ruben Torres on Saturday in Corona, California. The fighters were engaged in a spirited battle when, in the seventh round, Baez suffered a flash knockdown. He quickly got up and referee Thomas Taylor gave him the OK to continue.
MMA Fighting
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 official after Moraes passes hydration test
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 is on. The headlining flyweight (135-pound) championship bout of Friday’s One on Prime Video 1 event in Singapore became official after Moraes passed a hydration test and successfully made weight for his rematch with Johnson. Moraes failed his initial hydration test at Thursday’s...
9 Fighters, Including Adriano Moraes, Fail Hydration Test Ahead Of ONE on Prime Video 1
ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut is not going according to plan so far. The Singapore-based MMA promotion is set for its first event to be streamed on Amazon Prime with ONE on Prime Video 1 taking place Friday in Singapore. The event is headlined by a flyweight title rematch...
