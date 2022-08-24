ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA probing eligibility of Mexico, U.S youth international Alejandro Zendejas

FIFA has started an investigation into the national team status of Club America's Alejandro Zendejas, who has played at the youth level for the United States and at the senior level for Mexico in two friendlies. "FIFA will investigate this matter, please understand that we are unable to comment further...
