Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
FIFA probing eligibility of Mexico, U.S youth international Alejandro Zendejas
FIFA has started an investigation into the national team status of Club America's Alejandro Zendejas, who has played at the youth level for the United States and at the senior level for Mexico in two friendlies. "FIFA will investigate this matter, please understand that we are unable to comment further...
