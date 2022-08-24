ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
BBC

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
BBC

Son stole £1.5m from his mother for London shopping sprees

A son "plundered" more than £1.5 million from his wealthy elderly mother, leaving her little for her own care, a court has heard. Jonathan Feld, 62, allegedly moved £1.3m of Hannah Feld's money to a joint Swiss bank account before emptying it into his own account. Southwark Crown...
BBC

‘My daughter happened because of the Gay Games’

In August 1982, hundreds of athletes from around the world gathered in San Francisco for the first ever Gay Games. Sara Waddell Lewinstein helped organise the event which enabled athletes to celebrate their sexuality. She reflects on the day and how it changed her life. For more on this story,...
BBC

Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC

Police dog Finn and owner's bond 'unbreakable'

A recent study by Japanese researchers suggests dogs can cry tears of joy when their owners come home after a day at work. The tears are thought to deepen the bond between dogs and their owners. But how deep can that bond become?. PC Dave Wardell has an unbreakable bond...
BBC

Lake District death: Appeal after walker dies at Surprise View

A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, who was aged in her 70s, fell at about 18:15 BST on Friday, and was pronounced dead at the scene on Surprise View, Borrowdale, police said. Emergency teams, including an air ambulance and mountain rescue volunteers, had...
BBC

Poppy Devey Waterhouse: Father's Alps cycle in daughter's memory

The father of a murdered woman has taken on a gruelling charity challenge in her memory. Rupert Waterhouse, 60, from Frome, is cycling across the French Alps in memory of Poppy Devey Waterhouse. The 24-year-old was killed by her ex-partner, Joe Atkinson, in a flat they shared in Leeds. He...
BBC

Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff

A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
BBC

Polycystic ovary syndrome treatment insufficient - charity

"Insufficient" treatment is being given to women with polycystic ovary syndrome, a charity has said. PCOS is a common condition that can cause irregular periods, excess facial and bodily hair growth, hair thinning, weight gain and oily skin. Nia Jenkins, who was diagnosed at 15, said her symptoms were "out...
