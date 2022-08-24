Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
BBC
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
BBC
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
BBC
Son stole £1.5m from his mother for London shopping sprees
A son "plundered" more than £1.5 million from his wealthy elderly mother, leaving her little for her own care, a court has heard. Jonathan Feld, 62, allegedly moved £1.3m of Hannah Feld's money to a joint Swiss bank account before emptying it into his own account. Southwark Crown...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
‘My daughter happened because of the Gay Games’
In August 1982, hundreds of athletes from around the world gathered in San Francisco for the first ever Gay Games. Sara Waddell Lewinstein helped organise the event which enabled athletes to celebrate their sexuality. She reflects on the day and how it changed her life. For more on this story,...
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Police dog Finn and owner's bond 'unbreakable'
A recent study by Japanese researchers suggests dogs can cry tears of joy when their owners come home after a day at work. The tears are thought to deepen the bond between dogs and their owners. But how deep can that bond become?. PC Dave Wardell has an unbreakable bond...
Watch as karate star Elhadji Ndour is brutally knocked out and left needing medical attention in front of UFC legends
KARATE star Elhadji Ndour was brutally knocked out by heavyweight rival Achraf Ouchen and left needing medical attention. The Karate Combat pair rematched in Orlando, Florida following Ouchen's points win in 2018. And the it was non-stop action from the opening bell as the duo picked up where they left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Lake District death: Appeal after walker dies at Surprise View
A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, who was aged in her 70s, fell at about 18:15 BST on Friday, and was pronounced dead at the scene on Surprise View, Borrowdale, police said. Emergency teams, including an air ambulance and mountain rescue volunteers, had...
BBC
Cameron House: Hotel did not run fire drills at night, says director
Management at Cameron House did not hold fire drills at night prior to a fatal blaze, an inquiry has heard. Andy Roger, 43, was resort director at the luxury Loch Lomond hotel at the time of the fire on 18 December 2017. It claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32,...
BBC
Poppy Devey Waterhouse: Father's Alps cycle in daughter's memory
The father of a murdered woman has taken on a gruelling charity challenge in her memory. Rupert Waterhouse, 60, from Frome, is cycling across the French Alps in memory of Poppy Devey Waterhouse. The 24-year-old was killed by her ex-partner, Joe Atkinson, in a flat they shared in Leeds. He...
BBC
Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff
A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Polycystic ovary syndrome treatment insufficient - charity
"Insufficient" treatment is being given to women with polycystic ovary syndrome, a charity has said. PCOS is a common condition that can cause irregular periods, excess facial and bodily hair growth, hair thinning, weight gain and oily skin. Nia Jenkins, who was diagnosed at 15, said her symptoms were "out...
BBC
HMP Featherstone prisoner stabbed inmate in eye with hair clipper blade
Two prisoners have had their jail terms extended after an inmate was stabbed in the eye with a hair clipper blade. Hassan Khan and Tashif Talib, both 25, attacked the man in his cell at HMP Featherstone in Staffordshire in 2019. The victim was left with permanent sight loss in...
Comments / 0