New York parents will need to apply for free or reduced meals this school year
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York parents will once again need to submit applications with their school district in order for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals this academic year. Since March 2020, federal pandemic-era waivers provided free meals to all public school students in New York State, regardless of economic status, but […]
nychealthandhospitals.org
Seven NYC Health + Hospitals Employees Named to Crain’s 2022 List of “Notable Health Care Leaders”
NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that seven employees throughout the municipal health care system have been named to Crain’s 2022 “Notable Health Care Leaders” list. Each one is recognized for their leadership, accomplishments, and ability to adjust to crises. Crain’s New York 2022 Notable Health Care...
News 12
'There are more than a dozen loan forgiveness options for New Yorkers': Learn how to get help
We had big news this week when it comes to student loans, and you probably have a lot of questions. News 12's Kristie Reeter breaks it all down on The Real Deal. Nichole Davis, the deputy commissioner for the Office of Financial Empowerment in New York City, has been pouring over the update from the White House on student loans.
Elite Daily
That $10K+ Of Canceled Student Debt Means These Former Students Can Follow Their Dreams
If you were already beginning to sweat thinking about your student loan payments resuming on Sept. 1 for the first time in two years, you may be wiping your brow and breathing a sigh of relief. On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced that the moratorium will now be extended for the fifth time, and will continue until Dec. 31. But the thing that makes this pause on repayments, interest, and collections even bigger? This time, it includes debt cancellation.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Recent migration: How immigrant kids are adjusting to the city, schooling
Sitting on a Manhattan sidewalk on a sunny afternoon, Franyerson, who’s 9, rolled and shaped purple Play-Doh into a heart. This sweet New York City childhood moment was a rare pause in a journey that has taken him and his father thousands of miles, from Venezuela through the jungle spanning Colombia and Panama, up through Central America and Mexico and across the Rio Grande.
NYC non-profit provides free professional dance training and mentorship
NEW YORK (PIX11) — MOVE|NYC| is a New York City-based arts and social justice non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity within the dance profession and beyond. Founded in 2015 by Nigel Campbell and Chanel DaSilva, they created the nonprofit after witnessing the lack of diversity throughout their artistic training and […]
If I work from home, which state can tax my income?
Q. I’m working as a construction consultant at age 73. My office is in Manhattan, but I have been working exclusively from my New Jersey since February 2020. This year since I did not work in New York in 2021, I paid nearly $7,000 to New Jersey on my 2021 return. I requested a refund of New York taxes taken from my paychecks, but New York has refused. Although I consulted on New York projects, I also consulted for projects in other states. The company has offices in five states, none of which are in New York or New Jersey.
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
Biden’s student loan debt relief: What NYC borrowers should know
An April 2022 rally in New York City calls on President Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt. Gothamist spoke with a student loan repayment expert about next steps for the one in six adults in NYC with at least one student loan. [ more › ]
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
NYC launches new apprenticeship program to train unionized painters for jobs paying $82K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city and a local union have partnered to train future painters as apprentices to prepare them for jobs making $82,000 per year. NYC Health + Hospitals and District Council No. 9 Local Union 1969, Civil Service Employees, International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (DC 9) announced the launch of their new apprenticeship program to train New Yorkers for careers as unionized painters.
Campus News
Queensborough ranked No. 1 community college in state
Queensborough Community College is the highest-ranked community college in New York State and is among the best community colleges in the country, according to a report released by WalletHub.com that compares more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of quality and affordability. The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to each college’s student-faculty ratio and graduation rates.
uppereastsite.com
Another Popular UES Asian Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department
The New York City Health Department has closed another Upper East Side restaurant following its first inspection in more than two-and-a-half years. An inspector says they uncovered a number of violations, many of them critical, at a popular Asian-fusion spot— though a note in the restaurant’s window tries to blame the closure on a different reason altogether.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”
Getting ready to apply to college this year? This is what you need to know about student loans.
Here are some quick tips to keep in mind when applying for student loans.
Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?
Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
fox5ny.com
New York's life expectancy falls, largest drop in the nation: CDC
NEW YORK - Life expectancy in New York dropped by more than three years in 2020. The bombshell revelation from the CDC is that in the year 2020, New Yorkers were dying three years earlier on average, representing the largest decline in the country. The decline dropped New York State...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamps Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services...
