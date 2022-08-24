Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
wgnradio.com
Best of the Midwest: Visit the Walworth County Fair!
Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head a couple of hours north as John chats with Melody Judge, Marketing Director, and Larry Gaffey, General Manager, Walworth County Fairgrounds, about the upcoming Walworth County Fair! Melody and Larry talk about the unique foods you can find at the fair, their famous pickle contest, the live entertainment this year, how you can see the largest demolition derby in Wisconsin, the new combine rides, how much it costs to attend the fair, and why it’s best to visit the fair over a couple of days. Remember, Bee Happy!
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
pleasantviewrealty.com
1730 North 4th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Fantastic home with 3+ bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on Sheboygan’s northside with updates around every turn! This gorgeous property is only a few blocks from Lake Michigan and has a THREE car garage! The main level offers a lovely living room with built-in, main level bedroom, stunning bathroom with shiplap wall, kitchen with complementary cabinets, and a fabulous mudroom. The upper level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bonus area for a perfect toy room/office/craft room or anything in between. Envision gorgeous summer nights from your enclosed, three seasons porch & head to the backyard to find your outdoor oasis. The meticulous landscaping offers a wonderful view year-round. Updates include, but are not limited to, siding, roof, windows, trim, garage doors, furnace, water heater.
UPMATTERS
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
wuwm.com
The story behind Fox Point's name and historical street signs
Bubbler Talk question asker Michelle Mullen started teaching at Stormonth School in the affluent village of Fox Point, Wisconsin 10 years ago. For just as long, she’s wondered: "Where did Fox Point get its name, and who designed the fancy signs?" Village President Douglas Frazer says some residents think...
Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago teens found safe
Authorities issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 14-year-old Zara Sindler. She has been missing since Aug. 22 in Mukwonago.
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
101 WIXX
9 Year Old Girl Flown To The Hospital After Bales Of Hay Fell On Her
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 9-year-old girl from the Township of Eden is being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee after a thousand-pound hay bale fell on her. Fond du Lac County deputies responded around 2:50 Wednesday afternoon to a call that...
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
Man accused of killing 6 in Waukesha holiday parade attack removed from court after outburst
The man accused of killing six people at a Wisconsin parade began shouting at a judge shortly after he had to be woken up in court by his own attorneys.
5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight
RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
Brother stabs brother in the eye outside Culver's in Caledonia
A man stabbed his brother in the eye with a key in the parking lot of a Culver's in Caledonia Friday night, police say.
