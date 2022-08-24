Read full article on original website
Related
Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20
CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields had a nightmarish visit to Cleveland as a rookie. This one couldn’t have gone much better. Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over the Browns, who got their first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday night.
Titans' Brett Kern praises Ryan Stonehouse, talks possibility of getting cut
While preseason games are usually mostly uneventful, there was one thing about the Tennessee Titans’ preseason Week 3 contest that was very notable: it might have been the last time we see punter Brett Kern, who did not play, in a Titans uniform. After a few down seasons for...
Comments / 0