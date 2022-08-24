Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
FSCC Trustees Agenda For August 29
The Board of Trustees of Fort Scott Community College will meet in regular session on Monday,. August 29, 2022. The meeting will be held in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at Fort Scott. Community College. 4:30 p.m. Budget Worksession at 4:30 followed by dinner in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at. Regular board meeting begins at...
fortscott.biz
Money Flow by Gregg Motley
In my last column, I compared the total business payrolls of Bourbon County to that of two of the most relatable counties in Southeast Kansas: Allen and Neosho. While payrolls are a strong indication of the vitality of business activity in a jurisdiction, one can also look at the flow of money into a community to gauge the strength of that activity and future prospects. As the saying goes, “It takes money to make money.” While that it is not an absolute, it certainly holds true much of the time. Accordingly, let us take a look at the flow of money into these three counties over the last few years.
fortscott.biz
New U234 Teacher: Dale Brauer
This is part of a series featuring the 26 new educators in USD 234. Dale Brauer is a new 8th-grade math and Algebra 1 teacher at Fort Scott Middle School. He earned an Associates of Science from Fort Scott Community College, Bachelors of Science in Education from Pittsburg State University and a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from Pittsburg State University.
fortscott.biz
Starlite FCE August 2022 Minutes
The August meeting of Starlite FCE was held at the Yeager Building on the Bourbon County Fairgrounds. President Glenda Miller called the meeting to order and led the club in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Collect. Ten members were in attendance and reported that they had volunteered for 236 hours, and had recycled 160 pounds since their last meeting.
fortscott.biz
Minutes of FSCC Trustees Meeting on July 18
PRESENT: John Bartelsmeyer, Dave Elliott, Jim Fewins, Kirk Hart, Bryan Holt, and Robert Nelson. ALSO PRESENT: Alysia Johnston, President, Juley McDaniel, Board Clerk, faculty, staff, and CTEC Board. members. Chairman Bartelsmeyer called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall. The meeting was. opened with the Pledge of...
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Elvin “Dale” Wiley
Elvin “Dale” Wiley, 78, of Fort Scott, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was born January 4, 1944, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the son of Fred Funston and Opal Virginia (Duncan) Wiley. He married Annetta Marie Harth on May 12, 1962,...
fortscott.biz
Bo Co Commission Agenda for August 30
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING WITH THE REVENUE NEUTRAL RATE. HEARING AT 6PM WITH THE REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING FOLLOWING. Call to Order. • Flag...
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Norma Fitzsimmons
Norma Jean Fitzsimmons, 90, formerly of Fort Scott, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born July 8, 1932, in Redfield, Kansas, the daughter of Harry Earl and Pearl (Gunsolley) Wilson. She married Richard Donald Fitzsimmons on August 16, 1950, and he preceded her in death May 4, 2010.
fortscott.biz
Dale Jackson Memorial Car Show Sept. 5 in Uniontown
Dale Jackson was a car mechanic for many years in Uniontown. Event organizers are honoring him with a car show in conjunction with the annual Old Settler’s Picnic on Labor Day. “We started the car show in 2019 to honor Dale Jackson and bring more people to the Old...
utilitydive.com
Missouri PSC lets Algonquin Power utility securitize $290M in coal retirement, Winter Storm Uri costs
An Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. utility will be able to securitize nearly $290 million in costs related to the early retirement of a coal-fired power plant and to Winter Storm Uri, producing an estimated $65.6 million in savings for ratepayers under a Missouri Public Service Commission decision issued earlier this month.
Pickup veers off 7th in Galena, striking Buddy’s Frozen Treats and a residence
GALENA, Kan. — Late Wednesday night Just after 10:20 p.m. reports on 7th Street in Galena of a commercial building and residence being struck alerted Cherokee County E911. Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept and Cherokee County EMS responded. On scene we learn a pickup veered off East 7th and struck Buddy’s Frozen Treats in the 400 block and then...
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Marilyn Ward
Marilyn Maxine Ward, age 88, a resident of rural Mulberry, Kansas, passed away early Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. She was born October 28, 1933, in Jasper County, Missouri, the daughter of James Endicott and Iris Wilson Endicott. Marilyn first married Harvey Harrison in 1952. They later divorced and she married John C. Ward in 1975. Marilyn was a devoted wife and a loving mother to her five children. She enjoyed sewing and doing puzzles.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
Man sues Kansas Secretary of State seeking total recount for primary election
A Wichita, Kansas, man says a "malicious virus" compromised voting equipment in Kansas and is seeking a total recount for the Aug. 2 primary election.
KWCH.com
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
fourstateshomepage.com
Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
CWEP working to restore power in Carthage; Widespread power outage reported
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 2:15 p.m. Thursday multiple messages and reports to us regarding a widespread power outage in Carthage. Many are stating that the traffic signals are dark in town. Protocol is to use dark traffic signals as 4-way stops. Travel with caution. 7:07 p.m. ” UPDATE All power has been restored! If you are still without power please...
The largest and heaviest helicopter of U.S. Military, CH-53K Stallion
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 4 p.m. on Wednesday messages to Joplin News First let us know of a pair of military helicopters flying over the area. More information revealed they were U.S. Marine CH-53K Stallions, the largest and heaviest helicopters in the US Military. We barely caught them...
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports Aug. 25
