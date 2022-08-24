Alabama: The Blind Boys of Alabama are performing in Marina Del Rey. Courtesy photo. BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA – While the Rolling Stones (well, two of them) continue to amaze by performing into their late 70s, The Blind Boys were performing years before Mick and Keith were even born. (They have had a few lineup changes too.) Five GRAMMYs and their Lifetime Achievement Award, White House performances under three presidents, world tours and collaborations with Prince, Tom Waits, Mavis Staples, Peter Gabriel, Allen Toussaint, Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, Lou Reed, Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt. In the ‘50s they lost a big opportunity by turning down an offer to tour with Ray Charles… if they would sing other genres besides gospel. They dropped that rule decades later and blew open the notions of gospel music by performing popular songs but changing arrangements and lyrics to make them sanctified. Should you go to all the hassle to see them at MdR’s lovely Burton Chace Park this Saturday (for free, by the water) – it will be packed and if you want to be able to see the stage you need to leave Santa Monica at least three hours early, to see a bunch of really old guys sing gospel songs? They will probably all be seated on chairs on stage, but at show’s end you will remember that one of their hit songs is “Atom Bomb.” Do not miss this opportunity. Sat 7 p.m., Burton Chace Park, MdR, free.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO