Hi, I’m Dwight! Yes, as in Schrute. My family adopted me in April 2020 when they were binge-watching The Office and that’s how I ended up with my name… and I try to live up to the man himself every day! I love my Mommy intensely and would really like to be with her every second of the day, though the kids around here are pretty fun too. They like to dress me up in costumes and make fun of my underbite, but I don’t get offended. I can play really well with other doggos, but I did recently get kicked out of doggy daycare. I had other ideas when they tried to put me in one of those “cage” things – I was outta there! How would I stay by Mommy’s side in one of those?! Anyway, say hi if you see me around the ’hood!

BELLAIRE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO