Read full article on original website
Related
thebuzzmagazines.com
Dinner and dancing with the Spartanaires
The Stratford High School Spartanaires are ready for football season and two community-favorite events. Future Spartanaires in PreK through eighth grade are invited to join the Spartanaire Dance Team for the annual dance clinic on Sept. 17. Participants will learn a routine and then participate in an on-field experience during the game on Sept. 23. Also on Sept. 23 is the annual Spaghetti Supper before the Spartans kick off against Cy-Fair. The whole family will enjoy dinner sponsored by Ragin’ Cajun, a raffle with great prizes, and more. Pictured (top row, from left): Reagan Weber, senior, Cate Laudadio, junior, Paige Carl, junior, Julia Waltz, Dance Colonel, senior, Ava de la Mora, Co-President Social Officer, senior; (front row): Dominic B. Mandola, owner, Ragin’ Cajun. Visit stratfordspartanaires.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
thebuzzmagazines.com
The power of song
I’ve always had a passion for music. I started singing in choirs when I was six and joined the Treble Choir of Houston in fifth grade. This choir has been a significant part of my life and I have loved being a part of this talented group. Participation in...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Love in the hill country
The Texas Hill Country was the perfect setting for Ben Proler and Shayna Goldblatt’s wedding. After an evening of toasts at the Mandola Winery in Dripping Springs, the couple exchanged vows at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. Proud parents Cooky and David Goldblatt and Maureen and Jody Proler escorted the couple down the aisle to a chuppah, handmade by the groom’s aunt Becky Proler. Rabbi Dan Goldblatt (the bride’s uncle), Rabbi Oren Hayon, and Rabbi Gail Swedroe led the ceremony. After a honeymoon in France, the couple will make their home in Houston where Shayna is an appellate associate at Yetter Coleman LLP and Ben manages sustainable low-carbon fuel partnerships for Shell and serves as a lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Event Roundup: What to Look Forward to This Weekend
Happy Friday! Here are some fun weekend happenings around Houston. (As always, please check individual event sites for any weather-related updates.) The Astros take on the Orioles in a three-game series at Minute Maid, Friday, 7:10 p.m., Sat., 6:10 p.m., and Sun., 1:10 p.m. Sunday is the annual Dog Day, so bring your Astros Pup to Minute Maid Park to root for our ’Stros and participate in fun Dog Day activities. (In order to bring your dog to the game, purchasing a ticket for your pup is required. See more details here.) Game tickets start at $22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebuzzmagazines.com
Charity Guild is No. 1
Charity Guild of Catholic Women president Elizabeth Jordan and publicity chair Kathleen Falcona proudly accepted an honor on behalf of the organization at the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best gala. The Charity Guild was voted the No. 1 consignment store and the No. 1 antique store in Houston. Members of the Charity Guild are especially grateful to receive this honor during Charity Guild’s centennial year celebration, commemorating 100 years of dedicated work for Houston youth. Pictured at the shop are (from left) board members Frannie Gary, Ellen Goodrich, Mary Broussard, Kelly Mooz, Judy Thompson, Rebecca LeBlanc, Jane Howerton, Clare Friedman, Margie Bacile, and Elizabeth Jordan. Charity Guild will celebrate 100 years of service at their festive Centennial Ball on Sat., Oct. 22 at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. See charityguildshop.org.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Bailey, age 14.5
Hi, I’m Bailey! My sister named me after Irish Cream. I’m a Cavachon: Cavalier King Charles and Bichon mix. Sometimes I think that the two breeds are at war with each other. I am very shy around people until I get to know them. I walk every day with my best friends, Monk, Katee Rose, and LaLa. I love eating and riding in the car. I’m a huge sports buff – I’d never miss watching a tennis game with my dad! I also have a bit of a criminal streak (stealing shoes). My favorite toy is a monkey that belonged to my 39-year-old brother when he was 3. I talk when I dream, but my parents don’t speak dog. I speak fluent human though, so they often spell in front of me – especially words like treat, walk, and car. Feel free to toss me a carrot with peanut butter if you see me around the neighborhood.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Remembering Jane
June 2, 2012. The day longtime Briargrove resident, Mary Moreland, experienced a profound change. It was the day her father died and her “third child,” Jane, was born. Jane is Mary’s once nurturing mother who transformed into a deeply dependent daughter. Mary offers an intimate account of...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Sharing a love of reading
There was food for the body and books for the mind when the Ladies for Literacy Curiosity Cruiser pulled up at a Christian Community Service Center (CCSC) food fair. While parents received groceries, the children were surprised and excited to receive books to take home. The three Curiosity Cruisers were purchased by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies for Literacy Guild and are staffed and run by the Harris County Public Library with the goal of building children’s home libraries. Pictured are CCSC’s CEO Michelle Shonbeck (left) and Ladies for Literacy Guild member Sandra Shenkir (right).
thebuzzmagazines.com
Dwight, age 5
Hi, I’m Dwight! Yes, as in Schrute. My family adopted me in April 2020 when they were binge-watching The Office and that’s how I ended up with my name… and I try to live up to the man himself every day! I love my Mommy intensely and would really like to be with her every second of the day, though the kids around here are pretty fun too. They like to dress me up in costumes and make fun of my underbite, but I don’t get offended. I can play really well with other doggos, but I did recently get kicked out of doggy daycare. I had other ideas when they tried to put me in one of those “cage” things – I was outta there! How would I stay by Mommy’s side in one of those?! Anyway, say hi if you see me around the ’hood!
thebuzzmagazines.com
One hundred shares
Kathy Bennett and Julie Smith (pictured, from left) attended the One Hundred Shares Houston (OHSH) annual luncheon. Kathy is the 2022-23 chairman, succeeding Julie who was chairman for the 2021-22 year, and recognized OHSH’s support of two Houston organizations, Angela House and Street Grace. Each year, OHSH, a Christ-centered organization made up of more than 100 women, provides funding for local Christian ministries who serve people in Greater Houston. Angela House, a post-incarceration facility for women, is working to formalize and expand its religious program and develop mentoring relationships with local churches. Street Grace, an organization that combats sex trafficking of minors, is translating materials into Spanish to further its mission. OHSH has given almost $1,000,000 to local organizations since its inception in 2014.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Newton, age 3
Woof! My name is Newton, and I’m a Boston Terrier living in West U. Many mistake me for a French Bulldog, but I don’t mind. All pups are cute and lovable! I am the sole proprietor of my human’s love and attention right now. My mom brings me to her gym most days of the week, where I watch all the humans exercise and judge their form (aka, I nap). When they’re done exercising, it’s my turn to play! I will play fetch for hours #ballislife. Ever since I was a pup, my mom and I have been working on lots of tricks. I can do handstands, parkour off walls (even humans), back stall, foot stall, read, and many more. I even got recruited on a pet talent show for my reading. Education is important! I also love to go on Vespa rides in my backpack, as you can see here. Follow my Instagram for my adventures @sirnewtonseverus!
thebuzzmagazines.com
Gorilla Sherman, age 2
Hi! I’m Gorilla. My friends call me Rilla for short. I’m from Ohio (go Buckeyes!) but now I live in Houston with my parents. Well, I guess I’ll start by sharing my life motto: “treats and snoozin’; snoozin’ and treats.” But life isn’t just about snacking and taking naps, it’s also about playing fetch and getting tummy pets. My mom says that if there was a fetch category in the Olympics, I’d be the top pick for team U.S.A. I can catch little-sized balls, slightly larger than little-sized balls; I can bounce balls off my nose like a dolphin; I can kick balls with my paws and nose; I can hide balls under furniture… Let’s just say, I’ve got skills. My best friends are my cousins, Nugget and Noodles, even though they are not as good at ball as I am. My grandpa, Tucker, is pretty cool too. He definitely can’t ball, but he outshines me in snoozin’, for sure.
thebuzzmagazines.com
The Salvation Army welcomes new officers
The Salvation Army in Houston is pleased to welcome new leaders, Majors Rob and Carolynn Webb (pictured, from left). They came to Houston from San Antonio where they were responsible for the programs and services of the Salvation Army for the San Antonio metropolitan area for the last five years. Majors Webb have been serving as Salvation Army officers for 27 years, and have held various leadership roles in Alexandria, Va., Washington, DC, Atlanta, Ga., Tampa, Fla., and San Antonio. They were both commissioned as Salvation Army officers and ordained as a Ministers of the Gospel in 1995. Since arriving in Houston, Rob and Carolynn have settled into their new surroundings and are looking forward to meeting the community and advancing the ministry of The Salvation Army.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Rumor Has It - September 2022
Castles, gardens, and Mozart’s house. A group of eager Houstonians were excited to finally see The Oberammergau Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, a once-in-a-decade pilgrimage postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. Although organized separately, travelers left Houston on the same planes and visited the same sites and hotels on their Oberammergau trips. The Chapelwood United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor John Stephens and wife, Stephanie, and the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church group was led by Senior Pastor Tom Pace and Associate Pastor Michelle Manuel.
thebuzzmagazines.com
SERVE & Sweat
“Upper School students are required to complete 30 hours of service each year.”. At first glance, this was just another one of my new school’s graduation requirements, listed along with a slew of other courses, credits, and policies. But my view changed when I discovered Generation SERVE, a nonprofit that aims to empower youth to make a difference. Through Generation SERVE, I began involving myself in small online projects, assisting nonprofits such as Meals on Wheels, Send a Smile Today, and Casa de Esperanza. However, it is my most recent project that truly impacted me: the very first teen SERVE & Sweat Camp.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Paying tribute
In May, I graduated from Bunker Hill Elementary as a third-generation student. A group of my fifth-grade classmates and I had the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C. over Memorial Day weekend with teachers and parents. It was an amazing trip. We saw so much and learned all kinds of history, and I had the experience of a lifetime.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Wave wins State
The West University Softball Association Wave 8U Summer Tournament Team won the State Championship for 8U USA Softball in Santa Fe, TX. The tournament started out with 42 8U teams competing. The girls played 11 games total that weekend – including three on Saturday and a tough eight games on Sunday to be the last team standing, winning state. The girls’ coaches were (pictured, back row, from left) Garth Beinart, Steve Roberts, Nick Palaskas, JB McAllister, Josh Landrum, and Nick Nicodemus, and players were (pictured, front row, from left) Savannah Beinart, Natalia Cotton, Hays McAllister, Valerie Pei, Nina Jalbryzkowski, Emma Hughes, Dillon Slay, Sloane Nicodemus, Olivia Palaskas, Kipling Roberts, Avital Goldberg, and Shiloh Landrum.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Lacrosse champions
The Iron Horse Houston 2030/31 Club Lacrosse Team won The Aloha Texas-Two Step Lacrosse Tournament outside of Dallas. The team went undefeated in pool play, winning all three of its games, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 27-2. In sudden death overtime, Andrew Peters buried the game-winning goal to help advance the team to the championship game. In the tournament championship game, the team fought through adversity, overcoming an early 4-1 deficit, winning by a score of 10-7. Zach Peters received the championship game MVP, while Jacoby Hobbs was named overall tournament MVP. Pictured (top row, from left) are coaches Justin Rich, Mark Machado, and players (back row, from left) Gray Johnson, Landon Armenta, Max Kitchens, Dylan Bellinger-Spivey, (middle row, from left) Liam Thacker, Michael McBride, Hudson Rich, George Jamail, Zach Peters, Coleman Hill, Andrew Peters, Knox Barron, Aidan Reed, Jacoby Hobbs, (kneeling, from left) Finley Cook and Grant Summers.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Double champions
The Bellaire Little League Texas Bobcats brought home two championships this season after sharing the regular season championship with the Bearkats and winning out in the Texas League playoffs. The team was managed by Derek Sirmans and coached by Jeremy Crow, Jay LeJeune, and Peter Kim. The Bobcats had an epic seven-run comeback in the last inning of the semifinals against the Cardinals, and a seven-run comeback in the last two innings of the finals against the Tigers. The Bobcats thrilled fans and left every voice hoarse. Pictured (back row, from left) Jay LeJeune, Micah Taschery, Zachary LeJeune, Jack Mandel, Dillon Sirmans, Oliver Golenternek, Matthew Kim, Peter Kim, (front row, from left) Derek Sirmans, Connor Crow, Anthony LeJeune, Blake Whalen, Titus Huang, Max Mandel, and Jeremy Crow.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Run for State
Bellaire Little League’s 11U All-Star District team came together to win a series of games catapulting them to a run for the state championship. The team won the difficult District 16, then won Section 3, making it to the final game against Needville in Tyler. It was a close game with a final score of 5-6. Even though it was not the outcome they had hoped for, their parents, families, and coaches are proud of their hard work and dedication. Pictured (front row, from left) are Colton Rich, Maxim Quintanilla, Ethan Phillips, Max Jones, (middle row, from left) Reid Taibel, Jeremiah Thomas, Jacob Braun, Brandon York, Jack Staller, Levi Moore, Charlie Dabney, Brooks Cannon, and Brooks Perry. Coaches (pictured, back row, from left) were Dan Braun, Brad Staller (manager), Jason Taibel, Cody Moore, and Jusef Frias.
Comments / 0