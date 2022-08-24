Read full article on original website
Man who has been storing rainwater since 1976 drought has thousands of litres to get him through hosepipe ban
They say you should always save for a rainy day - but Peter Harden has been saving rain for dry days. The 82-year-old has been collecting rainwater since the drought of 1976, and over the decades, he has amassed more than 6,000 litres. The retired headteacher has installed nine massive...
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
Giant slide that was shut down due to major design error reopens with bizarre tutorial video
The giant slide in Detroit, Michigan, that was forced to close after viral footage showed children being launched into the air has reopened, with a tutorial video from staff showing people how to use it safely. Watch the clip here:. The Giant Slide in Michigan’s Belle Isle Park was closed...
Long-lost UK village re-appears centuries after being submerged
The warm weather has revealed a medieval village that has been submerged beneath the waters of a reservoir for decades. Over the course of this summer, there has been a lot of concern over the prolonged periods of heat and dry weather across much – although not all – of the UK.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk says a low global birth rate is far more serious than global warming
Elon Musk is far more concerned about the the global birth rate than global warming or climate change. The tech billionaire has taken to Twitter to express his worries about the future and how not enough people are focusing on the big issue at hand. The Tesla CEO wrote: “Population...
The 'five second rule' dates back 900 years and there is some science behind it
If you're old enough to read this and understand it then the chances are you've relied on the five second rule at some point in your life. It's pretty simple: you drop some food on the ground, but if you can pick it up within five seconds then it's probably going to be fine, anything longer and it's probably best just to accept the loss and move on.
Frustrated man spends £8k making ‘shortest road in the country with speed bumps’
A frustrated pensioner who spent £8k on putting speed bumps on his street ended up creating Britain's shortest speed bumped road. Adrian Kent of Whitstable, Kent, used to have a dirt road covered in stones outside his house, which caused all sorts of problems when fast moving cars and even lorries hurtled past his home.
