ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Now even Redmi Note phones might skip the bundled charger

An upcoming Redmi Note phone in India is apparently missing a bundled charger. This would mark the first time that Xiaomi has ditched the charger from Redmi Note phones. One of the most divisive trends in the smartphone industry is the push to drop bundled chargers, as the likes of Apple, Samsung, and several other brands ditched the adapter in their high-end phones.
Android Authority

Google Pixel Buds Pro: My 3 favorite and 3 least favorite features

Google's latest buds are excellent, with a few minor inconveniences. I have had Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro for three weeks now and I have tested them while traveling, working, taking public transport, going on my morning walks, and chilling at home. During this time, I think I’ve formed a pretty clear opinion about what makes these buds great and what their biggest shortcomings are.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

What is live text on the iPhone and how do you use it?

Have you ever seen text in an image and wished it was more interactive? Maybe there was a phone number on a flyer, and you thought, “wouldn’t it be great if I pointed my phone at the flyer and it immediately recognized it as a phone number?” Starting with iOS 15, that became reality with a new feature called Live Text. Here’s how to get started with Live Text on the iPhone.
Android Authority

How to block spam texts on the iPhone

It’s a certain unavoidable fact of life that you will get spam texts on your phone at some point. Whether it’s from someone you know who is annoying you, or an unknown person trying to sell you something, spam texts and calls can be the bane of owning a phone — unless you take proactive steps to protect your privacy. Here is how to block spam texts on the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit Versa#Pre Order#Smartphone#Tl#Fitbit Inspire 3
Android Authority

Meta's next Quest VR headset gets an October launch date

Mark Zuckerberg confirms an October release date for a new Meta VR headset. Mark Zuckerberg appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast for an interview. In the interview, Zuckerberg confirms his company’s next VR headset will launch this October. Based on how the product was described, it’s believed the...
Android Authority

T-Mobile is bringing Starlink satellite coverage to users (with a big catch)

The beta is still a long way off, but this should be handy for those in remote areas. T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced satellite coverage via Starlink. The satellite coverage is limited to texting for now. Expect a beta program by the end of next year. T-Mobile and SpaceX teased...
Android Authority

How to copy and paste on the iPhone

It doesn't involve CMD + C, but still pretty easy. We all know how to CMD+C and CMD+V on a Mac to copy and paste, but do you know how to copy and paste on an iPhone? You may think that it isn’t possible to copy and paste on an iOS device, but it actually is possible. It’s very easy to do, and with Universal Clipboard, you can even copy on one Apple device and paste on another. Here’s how to do it all.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🥇 Z Flip 4 is a winner

Our review of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, security leaks galore, a peek at Google's foldable, a new hybrid racing drone, and more. 😩 Happy Friday everyone! My internet has been out all week, so I’ve been working by tethering my PC to my phone. This would have been amazing 20 years ago, but right now, I want to die.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The Weekly Authority: 📱 Flip 4, Far Out, and foldable patents

Z Flip 4 review, a Google foldable patent, Apple's Far Out event, a Days Gone movie, and more in this week's top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 209th edition here, with our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, a new Google foldable patent, Apple’s Far Out event, and an upcoming Days Gone movie — plus much more.
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Happy as a clamshell

Samsung's fourth-generation clamshell doesn't bring too many brand-new pearls to the table. However, its existing ones have a new shine thanks to a larger battery and faster charging. Add in an improved primary camera and more curated software experience, and there's no doubt that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will keep Samsung's dominance in the foldable market rolling for at least another year.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

What is Digital Wellbeing and how can it help?

Too much of a good thing can be bad for you, and that's where Digital Wellbeing can help. While digital technology continues to make a positive impact on our lives in many different ways, scientific research has proven that it also comes with an exceedingly detrimental dark side. Consider, for...
Android Authority

How to duplicate a post or page in WordPress

Spit out posts and pages without breaking a sweat. Web designers, in particular, will know how much work is involved in designing webpages. There’s so much to remember — the elements, the colors, the fonts, and the very specific CSS code needed to make every page look uniform in its design. If you’re a company trying to build a brand, you can’t afford to have errors on your web pages. The solution is to duplicate a post or page in WordPress with all the page elements intact. Automate your work, and do things smarter, not harder!
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Sony announces September 1 event, hints at a compact device

We didn't see an Xperia 5 IV alongside the Xperia 1 IV earlier this year, but that could change. Sony has announced a September 1 launch event for an Xperia device. The company hints at a compact form factor, suggesting that the Xperia 5 IV is coming. Sony has already...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to enable Voice Isolation on an iPhone

Sound like you're only in the next room. One of the problems with the improved audio quality of a phone call is that you hear everything. By that, I mean not only your voice but also any background noise and ambient noise. Kids screaming, dogs barking, cars racing past, and Wiley Coyote racing past on his rocket trying to catch Road Runner. It gets to the point where your voice is slightly drowned out. Apple has tried to address this problem with a feature called Voice Isolation. Here is how to enable Voice Isolation on an iPhone.
Android Authority

Wireless Android Auto and Google Maps are a match made in driving hell

Google has a lot to work on when it comes to real-life usage of wireless Android Auto and its own services. On paper, wireless Android Auto is like a dream come true. You hop in the car, rev ‘er up, and your phone’s apps and services magically appear on your infotainment system. Within seconds, you’re listening to your music, receiving turn-by-turn navigation instructions, and delivering voice commands for texting, phone calls, and more. It’s like we’re living in the future!
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Valve releases new beta that completely revamps its Steam mobile app

Valve has released a limited beta version of its updated Steam mobile app. The beta modernizes the app by overhauling the UI and framework. Included in the beta are a few new features like a new notification system, authenticator, library view, and more. In addition to the makeover, the update...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

New patent shows Google's foldable phone with a bezel camera

A recently published patent reveals Google's foldable could have a selfie camera in its bezel. A patent Google filed at WIPO back in 2021 was published today. The patent reveals a Galaxy Z Fold-like phone with rather large-looking bezels. It appears that Google plans to use the bezel as a...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The DJI Avata is a fun hybrid camera-racing drone

The next generation of hybrid racing drone from DJI. Avata is smaller and lighter, with the same exciting feel. Drone fans are in for a treat with the launch of the DJI Avata, a compact quadcopter that is designed for the FPV experience. As the successor to the DJI FPV, pilots can enjoy fun methods of controlling the new drone, and choose from a set of FPV goggles.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Here's what that orange dot on your iPhone means

No, you're not imagining things. It's really there. If you have looked at your phone and seen an orange dot staring back at you, you don’t need to worry. You can cancel that eye test because you’re not seeing things. That orange dot really is there. But what does that orange dot on your iPhone mean? Is it the government monitoring your phone calls, or is there a more benign, boring reason for it?
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy