Nick Kyrgios sued by women he said distracted him during Wimbledon finals

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
A woman accused by Nick Kyrgios of distracting him because she was “out-of-her-mind drunk” during the Wimbledon men’s tennis finals in July says she is suing him for defamation.

Anna Palus, a Polish lawyer, said Kyrgios launched “a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me.”

Palus was temporarily removed from Centre Court during the men’s finals after Kyrgios complained to umpire Renaud Lichtenstein that she was distracting him.

“She’s distracting me when I’m serving in Wimbledon final. There’s no other bigger occasion,” Kyrgios said. “You didn’t believe me and then she’s did it again. It nearly cost me the game.”

He went on to say, “Why’s she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind … speaking to me in the middle of the game, what’s acceptable?”

As Kyrgios complained, Lichtenstein said he did not know who Kyrgios was referring to. Kyrgios responded, “I know exactly which one it is, it’s the one with the dress, the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro.”

Palus said she and her mother were at the Wimbledon finals cheering on Kyrgios and that she had had two drinks while there.

“During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me,” Palus said.

“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.

“I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name. The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action.”

Kyrgios went on to lose the final to Novak Djokovic.

©2022 Cox Media Group

