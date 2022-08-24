Read full article on original website
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
1350kman.com
Cats Pick up Two Wins Friday at K-State Invitational
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State opened its 2022 season with a pair of victories at the K-State Invitational, taking down Sam Houston in straight sets (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) before a four-set victory over NC State (25-27, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18) to finish the Friday doubleheader at Bramlage Coliseum.
1350kman.com
Cats Open 2022 Season Friday at K-State Invitational
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State officially opens its 2022 volleyball season Friday at the K-State Invitational, as the Wildcats will take on Sam Houston, NC State and Florida A&M over two days at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State, who opens the season at home for the first time since...
1350kman.com
Goins Nets the Winner for Wildcats
EDINBURG, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State was able to channel a dominating defensive performance and a second half Kyler Goins goal into a 1-0 win over UTRGV on Thursday night at the UTRGV Soccer and Track Complex. The Wildcats improve to 1-1-1 on the season, while the Vaqueros fall to 0-3-0. HOW IT HAPPENED.
Blue Jays tune up for the 2022 football season
Junction City Blue Jay coach Randall Zimmerman said Friday night "was a very good night." The occasion involved Future Blue jay, middle and high school football scrimmages and the high school volleyball scrimmage at JCHS. There were also cheerleader and dance team practices along with good community attendance at Blue Jay Stadium for all of the Blue / White scrimmage activity.
Tropics not returning to Topeka for 2023 season
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The capital city is losing another sports team as the Topeka Tropics bowed out of its contract extension after a one-year stint. The Stormont Vail Events Center confirms with 27 News the Topeka Tropics will not return for the 2023 season. Kellen Seitz, general manager of the events center, said the venue […]
Emporia gazette.com
Battery complaint filed after football investigation
Police are passing a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team to the county attorney, officers announced Thursday. But Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman told The Gazette Thursday afternoon that he's still waiting to obtain it. “I'm informed we have not received anything from law enforcement yet,” Goodman...
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
1350kman.com
K-State President Linton on student debt, enrollment
Debate continues in the public sphere over whether the action will do enough to stimulate the economy. Critics say it doesn’t do enough to solve the high cost of going to college. Kansas State University President Dr. Richard Linton says working with the state and federal government on scholarship opportunities becomes part of the portfolio for higher education.
Hanging out with black squirrels and more in Marysville, Kansas
Marysville is home to the Black Squirrel. The cute little rodent owns the city. It's even illegal to purposely harm them, with jail time and fines possible.
WIBW
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
Gov. Kelly nominates Shawnee Co. judge to Kansas Court of Appeals
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court. Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in Shawnee County. The vacancy was created […]
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Decision on formal charges connected to alleged battery likely coming next week
Decisions on formal charges connected to an alleged battery incident at Emporia High School will likely come next week. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman is awaiting reports and related information from Emporia Police after the alleged incident Monday, announced earlier in the week as an alleged misconduct case involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. The pink sheet as released daily to the media indicates an unspecified “personal weapon” was allegedly involved, which Police Capt. Ray Mattas says involves hands and feet as opposed to other listed weapons such as firearms, knives, blunt objects and the like.
Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness
TOPEKA — The defense attorney in a high-profile double-homicide case blasted prosecutors for presenting a new witness who emerged at the end of trial to claim for the first time she saw someone who looked like Dana Chandler leave the scene of the crime in 2002. Tom Bath, who represents Chandler, told jurors during closing […] The post Defense attorney in Kansas cold case blasts ‘laughable’ last-second emergence of eyewitness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
KVOE
Two wrecks, three pickups, one person to Newman Regional Health after incident near Olpe
One person received hospital treatment after two crashes involving three pickup trucks in southern Lyon County late Friday night. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the crashes happened in the 500 block of Kansas Highway 99, about two miles south of Olpe, with the first crash developing shortly before 11:30 pm. Meyers says 17-year-old Luke Fankhauser of Madison was northbound when his truck went off the highway into the west ditch. It then came back onto the highway and overturned in the middle of the road. Ronald Williamson, age 60 of Hartford, stopped and parked his pickup to render aid — but while both Fankhauser and Williamson were standing outside their trucks, 54-year-old Steven Kusmaul of Madison hit Fankhauser’s truck, which in turn hit Williamson’s truck.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party
Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
WIBW
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
