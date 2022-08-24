ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 45

Gail Appleton
3d ago

Sure, because the left is pivoting at the last minute and trying to look like they're moderates. Don't buy into it! As soon as they get in power again they will return to their radical agendas!!

Reply(15)
51
Jay Karb
3d ago

This is NY, where insanity is defined as electing Dems over and over again, expecting different results. The actual result... declining population.

Reply
41
William Henderson
3d ago

Don't believe NBC, MSNBC, ABC..etc.etc. They'll say anything for the Democratic party who all of them belong to. The Red Wave will accomplish it's goal in November and most of the blue that needs to be voted out will be gone.

Reply(5)
18
Related
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Elections#Election State#Politics#Democrats#Democratic#Gop#Oklahoma Senate#Republicans#The Supreme Court
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

NBC NEWS’ CHUCK TODD AND KRISTEN WELKER RETURN FOR TONIGHT’S ‘MEET THE PRESS: ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL’ ON NBC NEWS NOW AT 9 P.M. ET

Special to Focus on Florida and New York Primary Races. Features Interviews with Florida Gubernatorial Candidates Rep. Charlie Crist, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and More. August 23, 2022 – NBC News NOW will present special coverage of the Senate, congressional and gubernatorial primary races in Florida and New...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

447K+
Followers
53K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy