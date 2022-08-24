Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Eminem & Snoop Dogg To Join Forces For ‘Metaverse-Inspired’ Performance At 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Hip Hop legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg will join forces on stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend for a metaverse-inspired performance of their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. This will mark both Em and Snoop’s first time performing at the annual event...
BET
DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘God Did’ is Here Features Several Legendary Rap Artists
DJ Khaled’s latest release, God Did, is officially here. The 18-track compilation LP is the music executive’s 13th album and is the follow-up to his 2021 release, Khaled Khaled. Like fans have seen before, the Grammy Award-winner did not hold back on the number of chart-topping artists he...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Look Back at Our Favorite ‘Best Duo/Group’ Winners of All Time
Nothing like seeing your favorite emcee join forces for a song you never knew you needed. As seen in successful hits such as Kanye West’s “Mercy” featuring Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz, and A$AP Rocky, who called upon some of the industry’s most prominent artists, Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar for the 2012 “Best Duo/Group” winner “F—king Problems.”
BET
Jamie Foxx Impresses With Spot-On Donald Trump Impression
Real fans know that Jamie Foxx is one of Hollywood's funniest actors and comedians. Before taking home the Academy Award for his performance in "Ray," Jamie made his way in Tinseltown as a stand-up comedian. He got to show off his comedic range on "In Living Color," and his accents and impressions were a hit even back then.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Naturi Naughton Writes A Sweet Birthday Tribute To Her Husband: 'You Are Everything I Prayed For'
Naturi Naughton celebrated her husband’s birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see how the star honored Xavier "Two" Lewis with heartwarming words and a walk down memory lane!. “Happy Birthday to my HUSBAND & my BEST FRIEND! You are such a light baby! The way...
BET
Jazmine Sullivan Will Appear On ‘The Voice’
Grammy winner Jazmine Sullivan will make an appearance on The Voice. According to Philly Voice, she will be an advisor to John Legend for season 22, which premieres Sept. 19, 2022, on NBC. Sullivan celebrated the news on Instagram with a caption that read, “So excited to be joining @johnlegend...
BET
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+. You may also like4 Videos. From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The...
BET
Metro Boomin Opens Up About The Recent Death Of His Mom
Metro Boomin is opening up with his fans about the recent death of his mother. In a series of Instagram Story posts, the Atlanta producer shared how his mom's passing, Leslie Wayne, is affecting his life. She was reportedly killed in Atlanta by his stepfather before killing himself. The tragic...
BET
Kendrick Lamar Explains Why You Barely See Him On Social Media
Kendrick Lamar is giving a bit more insight into why his fans can’t keep up with him on social media. In a profile with Citizen Magazine, Lamar explains that while he might be on social apps he does watch from afar. Also, working with the technologies of the interwebs simply isn’t something he knows how to do.
BET
Jennifer Hudson Shows Off EGOT Trophy Set As Tony Award Finally Arrives
One of the biggest achievements a member of Hollywood can attain is EGOT status, and Jennifer Hudson finally has the hardware to prove it. On Friday (August 26), the singer and actress shared an Instagram post of herself holding her Tony Award, which finally arrived, giving her an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. Hudson earned the honor for her role as a producer on A Strange Loop, which won best musical.
BET
Offset Sues Migos’ Label Over Ownership Of Solo Recordings
Offset is suing the Migos’ record label Quality Control after saying that the company is claiming ownership of his solo releases despite buying back the rights to the tracks in a 2021 deal. According to Variety, Offset alleges that Quality Control’s ownership of his solo records and songwriting efforts...
BET
Carmelo Anthony Docuseries Detailing His Life And Career Is In The Works
Carmelo Anthony is teaming up with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Westbrook production company for a new documentary series about his life and career. According to Deadline, Seven, named after the former NBA star’s iconic jersey number, will be a four-part series that will take a deep dive into Melo’s life story, beginning with his childhood and cover the ups and downs that lead up to his current life.
NBA・
BET
Keep It Simple: IDK On Neighborhood Influence, Kaytranada & Community Support
Currently impressing audiences with his latest EP, Simple, IDK — an acronym for “Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge” — has been one to watch since first introducing himself to rap fans back in 2014. Adept at telling connected stories, the PG County native has stayed true to himself without needing to deviate from his plan of impacting his community.
BET
Voice Behind AI Rapper FN Meka Claims He’s Never Received Any Payment
The man who claims to be the voice of controversial virtual AI rapper FN Meka is speaking out, claiming he was “ghosted” by the creators and was never paid after the project blew up. On Tuesday (August 23), rapper Kyle The Hooligan spoke about his side of the...
BET
Quavo to Appear Alongside ‘Titanic’ Actor Billy Zane in New Action Thriller ‘Takeover’
New details have emerged about the new action thriller film Takeover set to star rapper Quavo and Titanic actor Billy Zane. According to Variety, the film follows Gamal Akopyan, played by Zane, the leader of an international heist ring who uses street takeovers to pull off extravagant robberies. When his latest heist goes awry, he must do whatever it takes to escape the Atlanta takeover scene alive–with nine figures worth of diamonds.
BET
Chris Brown And WizKid Bring The Melanin In Their New Visual ‘Call Me Every Day’
Chris Brown and WizKid are serving up the sexy in their melanated new visual for Brown’s third official single, “Call Me Every Day,” from his tenth studio album Breezy. In the seductive visual, you find the two artists in different cut scenes in what seems like a farmers' market and other fun, creative backgrounds showing off smooth choreography.
BET
‘The Chi’s’ L'lerrét Jazelle Explains Why Her Character Is About Freedom for All Black People
This season of The Chi, the Lena Waithe-created drama on Showtime now in its fifth go-round, has been all about the joys and complications of love. The series has explored the theme through various different lenses: love of community, which drives multiple characters’ investment in a community center; rekindling love, like that between Emmett (Jacob Lattimore) and Kiesha (Birgundi Baker); or finding love in an unexpected place, like Kevin’s (Alex Hibbert) new crush who introduces him to the fun of cosplay.
Comments / 0