The Associated Press

Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields had a nightmarish visit to Cleveland as a rookie. This one couldn’t have gone much better. Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over the Browns, who got their first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday night.
The Associated Press

Brady looks sharp, Colts backups prevail in preseason finale

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tom Brady made a succinct, strong statement in his brief preseason debut. Five days after ending a planned, 11-day training camp break, Brady went 6 of 8 for 44 yards in the no-huddle offense and led the Buccaneers to a field goal on his first and only drive before watching the Indianapolis Colts’ backups rally for a 27-10 victory on Saturday night.
Miami Herald

Dolphins wrap up preseason with 48-10 win over Eagles. What stood out

The Dolphins will head into the regular season on a high note after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 in their preseason finale on Saturday. It came with a caveat: Miami played most of its starters, while Philadelphia played it safe and opted to sideline its starters. But it was still a dominating performance from the Dolphins’ first-team units before they let the backups handle the rest of the night.
