The Dolphins will head into the regular season on a high note after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 in their preseason finale on Saturday. It came with a caveat: Miami played most of its starters, while Philadelphia played it safe and opted to sideline its starters. But it was still a dominating performance from the Dolphins’ first-team units before they let the backups handle the rest of the night.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO