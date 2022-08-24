Read full article on original website
Related
Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20
CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields had a nightmarish visit to Cleveland as a rookie. This one couldn’t have gone much better. Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over the Browns, who got their first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday night.
Brady looks sharp, Colts backups prevail in preseason finale
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tom Brady made a succinct, strong statement in his brief preseason debut. Five days after ending a planned, 11-day training camp break, Brady went 6 of 8 for 44 yards in the no-huddle offense and led the Buccaneers to a field goal on his first and only drive before watching the Indianapolis Colts’ backups rally for a 27-10 victory on Saturday night.
Dolphins wrap up preseason with 48-10 win over Eagles. What stood out
The Dolphins will head into the regular season on a high note after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 in their preseason finale on Saturday. It came with a caveat: Miami played most of its starters, while Philadelphia played it safe and opted to sideline its starters. But it was still a dominating performance from the Dolphins’ first-team units before they let the backups handle the rest of the night.
Titans' Brett Kern praises Ryan Stonehouse, talks possibility of getting cut
While preseason games are usually mostly uneventful, there was one thing about the Tennessee Titans’ preseason Week 3 contest that was very notable: it might have been the last time we see punter Brett Kern, who did not play, in a Titans uniform. After a few down seasons for...
Comments / 0