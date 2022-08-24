Read full article on original website
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom Handy
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tyrann Mathieu joins Tyreek Hill by utterly betraying Patrick Mahomes with Aaron Rodgers comparison
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the latest ex-Chief to make assertions that Patrick Mahomes is lacking at the quarterback position. Even though Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were happy to enjoy the success that came with being in Kansas City, they seem just as happy to now distance themselves from their former quarterback.
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Dallas Cowboys 'Studs & Duds': New Names Make 53-Man Roster?
Said Grier of his push to 53: “I put it all out there, and that’s all you can do.”
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys ‘high’ on Jacksonville Jaguars’ Walker Little as Tyron Smith replacement
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line suffered a devastating blow before Week 1 with the Tyron Smith injury. As the franchise
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Bucs Released Veteran Wide Receiver Thursday Morning
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation on Thursday. As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. On top of his injury issues, Grayson got the boot in order to free up a spot...
Cowboys Edge Seahawks 27-26 In Preseason Finale
The Seahawks have ended the preseason winless following a loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Look: NFL Fans Are Starting To Worry For Dak Prescott
Things just got a lot harder for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott following the serious injury to star left tackle Tyron Smith. The eight-time Pro Bowler suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until at least November this year. With some of the other moves the team has made Cowboys fans are understandably nervous that the team will struggle to protect him this season.
From Chapel to Cowboys: Did Rookie Markquese Bell Earn Roster Spot?
The free agent safety made one of Dallas' three interceptions in Friday's preseason win over Seattle.
Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting QB for Week 1
The Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback competition has come to an end. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced after Friday night’s preseason game that Geno Smith will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1, via ESPN's Brady Henderson. The decision seems to have become easy based on how Drew Lock played.
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas: Did Cowboys Just Lose 'Best Player' in Tyron Smith?
The Seattle Seahawks might be the first witnesses to how a major NFL storyline all unfolds.
Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans
A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
Titans' Brett Kern praises Ryan Stonehouse, talks possibility of getting cut
While preseason games are usually mostly uneventful, there was one thing about the Tennessee Titans’ preseason Week 3 contest that was very notable: it might have been the last time we see punter Brett Kern, who did not play, in a Titans uniform. After a few down seasons for...
Loss of Tyron Smith Tilts NFC East Toward Eagles
The Cowboys All-Decade LT is going to miss multiple months with an avulsion fracture in his knee
