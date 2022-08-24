Read full article on original website
Severe droughts are bringing archaeological wonders and historic horrors to the surface
The summer of 2022 may be remembered the world over as one of the driest in recent history due to the impacts of climate change. Countries around the world are experiencing drought conditions, including 41 percent of the United States and 47 percent of the European Union as of August 16. In the Horn of Africa on the eastern tip of the continent, 22 million people are struggling to find food after a years long drought has damaged crop yields and typically twice annual rainy seasons haven’t materialized. Meanwhile, China is facing its worst drought on record. Parts of the Yangtze River have become so low that it’s affecting the country’s hydroelectric power. The Sichuan provincial government declared that water flow to the province’s hydropower reservoirs had dropped by half and that the province was at the highest warning level of “particularly severe.” In response, the nation plans to try a a geoengineering technique called cloud seeding, that uses chemicals to generate rain.
Texas drought reveals 113-million-year-old dinosaur footprints in Dinosaur Valley State Park
Truly living up to its name.
America's Underground "Lost Sea" Is So Vast It's Never Been Fully Explored
Deep beneath an unassuming corner of Tennessee, you can find America’s “Lost Sea”: the largest non-subglacial underground lake in the US, and likely the second largest in the world. Found in the Craighead Caverns, this colossal body of underground water is so large that no one’s actually sure how big it is.
Could a solar storm ever destroy Earth?
All life on Earth owes its existence to the sun's radiant heat. But what happens when that radiation surges out of control, and billions of tons of charged solar material suddenly barrel our way at thousands of miles a second? What happens when Earth takes a direct hit from a solar flare — and could a strong enough one ever destroy life on our planet as we know it?
Man makes rare discovery while fishing
A man in South Dakota found a 90-million-year-old fish fossil while competing in a fishing tournament. HLN’s Robin Meade shares details of Andy Moore’s historic catch.
As Colorado River Dries, the U.S. Teeters on the Brink of Larger Water Crisis
The megadrought gripping the western states is only part of the problem. Alternative sources of water are also imperiled, and the nation’s food along with it.
USGS Raises Alert Level ORANGE / Watch Due to Volcanic Explosion in Alaska
A volcano explodes in Alaska, which prompted experts at USGS to raise the color code in the area from yellow to ORANGE while raising the alert level from advisory to WATCH. A brief explosion at Alaska's Semiscopchnoi Volcano at 1:47 pm local time resulted in ash emissions that could be seen in nearby camcorders. Ash emissions stopped at 2:16 p.m. in the same time zone, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) of the USGS.
The 20 Coldest States in the U.S.
If snow sports and curling up with a good book and steaming mug of tea are your favorite activities, you might want to consider moving to one of America's chilliest states.
Nearly 30 million in Northeast at risk for severe weather
Strong thunderstorms with hazards that include tornadoes will jolt one of the most populated areas of the U.S. on Friday, threatening damage and travel headaches. Thunderstorms could pack a punch in terms of downpours and severe weather in a large part of the northeastern United States on Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Severe thunderstorms are likely to stretch from Maine to portions of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, home to tens of millions of people.
US Navy reveals eerie video after attaching cameras to mine hunting dolphins
THE US Navy has strapped cameras to dolphins in a new study, revealing the first-ever first-person footage of dolphins hunting. Last week, a new study was published in the journal PLOS ONE assessing how dolphins in the Pacific Ocean hunt and feed. The study was conducted by the U.S. National...
Seeds to Sow in August for a Fall Crop
A fall garden is a wonderful thing. Tomatoes and cucumbers are long gone, but there is no need to put your garden to bed, yet. If you start thinking about it in August, you can have a garden full of goodies to harvest for special holiday dinners, or any home-cooked meal, for that matter.
Forecasters say tropical Atlantic could be on the verge of turning active
A prolonged drought in named tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean could come to an end as August transitions to September, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Man mocks people in 40s choosing to be child-free. People respond with how they live their life to the fullest.
While having a child is a choice, many people pointed out that even people with kids can get sad and lonely in their old age.
Giant tsunami monitoring, early warning and hazard assessment
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Earthquake-triggered giant tsunamis can cause catastrophic disasters to coastal populations, ecosystems and infrastructure on scales over thousands of kilometres. In particular, the scale and tragedy of the 2004 Indian Ocean (about 230,000 fatalities) and 2011 Japan (22,000 fatalities) tsunamis prompted global action to mitigate the impacts of future disasters. In this Review, we summarize progress in understanding tsunami generation, propagation and monitoring, with a particular focus on developments in rapid early warning and long-term hazard assessment. Dense arrays of ocean-bottom pressure gauges in offshore regions provide real-time data of incoming tsunami wave heights, which, combined with advances in numerical and analogue modelling, have enabled the development of rapid tsunami forecasts for near-shore regions (within 3"‰minutes of an earthquake in Japan). Such early warning is essential to give local communities time to evacuate and save lives. However, long-term assessments and mitigation of tsunami risk from probabilistic tsunami hazard analysis are also needed so that comprehensive disaster prevention planning and structural tsunami countermeasures can be implemented by governments, authorities and local populations. Future work should focus on improving tsunami inundation, damage risk and evacuation modelling, and on reducing the uncertainties of probabilistic tsunami hazard analysis associated with the unpredictable nature of megathrust earthquake occurrence and rupture characteristics.
What's the Difference Between Ravens and Crows?
If you see an all-black bird soaring overhead, it's likely a crow or a raven. Which of the two classes of corvid it belongs to, however, can feel like anyone's guess to a beginner birder. Even plugging the sighting into Merlin Bird ID, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's beloved and dependable app, can stump the system. It takes a trained human eye to decipher a crow from a raven.
‘Magic mushroom’ psychedelic may help heavy drinkers quit
The compound in psychedelic mushrooms helped heavy drinkers cut back or quit entirely in the most rigorous test of psilocybin for alcoholism. More research is needed to see if the effect lasts and whether it works in a larger study. Many who took a dummy drug instead of psilocybin also succeeded in drinking less, likely because all study participants were highly motivated and received talk therapy.
Listen: NASA releases eerie audio of black hole
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eerie sounds from a black hole is terrifying Twitter. A ghostly voice from the void in space has gone viral.The spooky clip is getting a lot of attention on Twitter. Some users are calling it terrifying and comparing it to "billions of souls wailing in anguish."But NASA says not so.The pitch of the sound is so low, according to NASA, human ears can't hear it.So, sound engineers brought the recording's audio up many octaves.
How To Find Out If Someone Has Ever Died In Your House
Maybe you're morbidly curious or ready to buy and would like to find out everything you can about your new home. Here's how to learn about any in-home deaths.
