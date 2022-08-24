MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers beat up on the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen to turn a pitchers’ duel into a rout. Yelich went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer, Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings and the Brewers beat the Cubs 7-0 on Saturday night. The Brewers won for just the ninth time in the last 24 games as they try to move back into playoff position. “We’ve just got to keep going,” Yelich said. “It’s been a tough couple of weeks for us, but we’re not out of it by any means. It can start at any time. You never know which day or night it’s going to be.” After Woodruff and Chicago’s Drew Smyly kept the game scoreless through six innings, the Brewers broke through in the bottom of the seventh with four runs off reliever Rowan Wick (4-7).

