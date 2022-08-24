Read full article on original website
Laurel County Officials Now Accepting School Supplies For Flood Ravaged Eastern KY
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said while they’re still collecting non-perishable food items, they’re now focusing on collecting school supplies as schools in flood ravaged eastern Kentucky begin to open. Donations are being accepted at the Laurel County Road Department on McWhorter Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Westerfield has been taking truckloads of supplies to Fleming-Neon Middle School in Letcher County Saturdays and Tuesdays, which has morphed into the de-facto distribution center for the region. For more information contact the judge’s office at 606-864-4640 or visit their Facebook page.
Escaped Barren County Inmate Found In Pulaski County
An escaped Barren County inmate has been found in Pulaski County. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said 33-year-old Donald Shelton escaped from an assigned work release on Hiseville Park Road on August 5th just before 11:30 a.m., and alerts were sent out statewide to law enforcement. Shelton had two addresses previously used that were in Pulaski County. Deputies reported they saw Shelton as a passenger in a vehicle on East Highway 914 and pulled them over. Shelton ran from the vehicle, but was eventually caught and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest. Police also served warrants from Barren County for the original work detail escape. According to Kentucky State Police, Shelton was originally jailed in the Barren County Detention Center for first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and bail jumping.
Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
Wayne County woman arrested after stealing three cars
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Police Department were busy Friday morning trying to find three stolen cars. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., someone called Wayne County 911 to report a stolen car. The car was taken from South Main Street. It...
Three local residents indicted in Adair County
Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
Madison County renters looking for housing in midst of evictions
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in a Madison County neighborhood were told to get out of their homes on short notice, leaving many of them with nowhere to go. Neighbors in the community received letters from the sheriff’s office saying their lease was terminated. The neighborhood has...
Significant Traffic Delay for Westbound Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway for Car Parade Saturday, Aug. 27
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Motorists are advised that the westbound lanes of the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway will experience a significant delay Saturday, Aug. 27, to accommodate the Somernites Car Cruise event. Westbound lanes will be blocked at approximately 4 p.m. ET from the expressway’s intersection...
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges. Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday. Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico. He transferred to EKU in January but had not yet played an intercollegiate game for the Colonels. According to an...
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
Laurel County Woman Flown Out To Hospital After Being Trapped Underneath Lawn Mower
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called out to the report of a woman trapped underneath a zero-turn lawn mower near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the mower, which had flipped on top of her. Once they were able to stabilize the vehicle, they were able to dig her out and treat her injuries. The woman was not identified but officials say they were told she had been trapped for at least 30 minutes before someone heard her and called 911. She was flown out to a hospital. Her condition was not reported.
Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case
Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
Harlan county man facing heroin, meth charges
A Harlan County man is facing charges including possession of heroin and methamphetamine after allegedly being found with the substances at a police traffic checkpoint. Charles Dozier, 45, of Baxter, was arrested last Saturday by the Kentucky State Police. According to the arrest citation, at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday,...
One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning, around 8:15, on KY-627 in the area of Boonesborough Elementary School. According to Kentucky State Police, 62-year-old Robert O’rear, of Berea, was driving his car north on 627 when a southbound pickup truck, driven by 77-year-old Jerry Johnson, of Hurricane, WV, crossed the center-line and crashed head-on into O’rear’s car.
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
