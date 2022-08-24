Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head a couple of hours north as John chats with Melody Judge, Marketing Director, and Larry Gaffey, General Manager, Walworth County Fairgrounds, about the upcoming Walworth County Fair! Melody and Larry talk about the unique foods you can find at the fair, their famous pickle contest, the live entertainment this year, how you can see the largest demolition derby in Wisconsin, the new combine rides, how much it costs to attend the fair, and why it’s best to visit the fair over a couple of days. Remember, Bee Happy!

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO