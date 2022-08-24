Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
CBS 58
'Hopefully these stands get pretty packed': Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The oldest operating motorsports venue in the United States, the Milwaukee Mile, sits quiet for most of the year. Sunday, the historic oval located at State Fair Park will roar to life as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Big 8 Late Model Series and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all take to the track with the hope of adding their name to an extensive list of Milwaukee Mile winners.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
wgnradio.com
Best of the Midwest: Visit the Walworth County Fair!
Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head a couple of hours north as John chats with Melody Judge, Marketing Director, and Larry Gaffey, General Manager, Walworth County Fairgrounds, about the upcoming Walworth County Fair! Melody and Larry talk about the unique foods you can find at the fair, their famous pickle contest, the live entertainment this year, how you can see the largest demolition derby in Wisconsin, the new combine rides, how much it costs to attend the fair, and why it’s best to visit the fair over a couple of days. Remember, Bee Happy!
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Lizard Mound State Park in Town of Farmington to receive $290,000 grant for improvements | By Ricky Kubicek
Town of Farmington, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will receive a $290,000 grant from the National Park Service Semiquincentennial Grant Program for site enhancements at Lizard Mound State Park in Washington County. The Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the...
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson
MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
UPMATTERS
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
pleasantviewrealty.com
1730 North 4th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Fantastic home with 3+ bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on Sheboygan’s northside with updates around every turn! This gorgeous property is only a few blocks from Lake Michigan and has a THREE car garage! The main level offers a lovely living room with built-in, main level bedroom, stunning bathroom with shiplap wall, kitchen with complementary cabinets, and a fabulous mudroom. The upper level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bonus area for a perfect toy room/office/craft room or anything in between. Envision gorgeous summer nights from your enclosed, three seasons porch & head to the backyard to find your outdoor oasis. The meticulous landscaping offers a wonderful view year-round. Updates include, but are not limited to, siding, roof, windows, trim, garage doors, furnace, water heater.
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago teens found safe
Authorities issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 14-year-old Zara Sindler. She has been missing since Aug. 22 in Mukwonago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County nature preserve twice the size of Lion’s Den Gorge
Cedar Gorge, a nature preserve almost twice the size of Lion's Den Gorge in Grafton is in the works in Ozaukee County. The land is expected to be in the hands of the county by the end of September.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
