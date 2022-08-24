Read full article on original website
First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator
If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.
House of the Dragon star says show’s goriest scene was brutal to film
Paddy Considine, who plays the Targaryen king Viserys I in House of the Dragon, has opened up about filming the hit TV series‘ grisliest scene. During the first episode, Viserys and his wife Aemma (Sian Brooke) are expecting the birth of their first son. Well, Viseys is. Aemma keeps...
Is Matt Smith in Star Wars?
Matt Smith made his name on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, where he played the lovable if slightly befuddled Eleventh Doctor. Since then, he’s had a smattering of film appearances – including one in the superhero movie Morbius (yuck) – but despite his immense talents as an actor, he’s never really found a project worthy of him.
Early test footage for Shrek is absolutely horrific
Shrek may be one of the most popular animated movies of all time, but early test footage for the DreamWorks production was pure nightmare fuel. We know ogres are supposed to be scary, but the footage that’s surfaced from initial concepts of the 2000s movie is like something from a twisted horror movie.
She-Hulk sneakily introduced Wolverine into the MCU
Only two episodes of She-Hulk have aired so far, but each episode has been packed full of Marvel Easter eggs. There’s been references to Captain America’s virginity, the Shang-Chi post-credits scene, and the promise of an upcoming Daredevil cameo. In the second episode, Jennifer Walters is seen browsing the internet, and the screen is jam-packed with more MCU clues than you can shake a big green fist at.
Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date speculation and more
What is the Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date? Star Trek Discovery is currently the flagship TV series for the Star Trek franchise, and it marked Star Trek’s return to TV screens when it began back in 2017. The series has had its fair share of ups and downs, but like most Star Trek shows, has vastly improved beyond its second season.
Harrison Ford’s heartwarming tribute to Sean Connery goes viral
Hollywood is filled with drama and feuds, but every so often, we get those heartfelt moments that make us smile. One of these moments recently resurfaced on the internet, where the legendary actor Harrison Ford offered a sweet tribute to the legendary star Sean Connery. In 2006 Sean Connery, best...
Did She-Hulk just tease that the Hulk has a wife and kid?
Episode 2 of She-Hulk saw Jen (Tatiana Maslany) having to deal with the fallout of her actions in the series premiere. Fired from her job for ‘Hulking out of work’, Jen finds herself out of options and has to take a token role as a superhuman lawyer. Even...
The Umbrella Academy renewed for fourth and final season
Our favourite dysfunctional family of superheroes have one more chapter in their story, as The Umbrella Academy is renewed for a fourth and final season. The Netflix series has been given the greenlight for another instalment, as the Hargreeves clan prepare for their streaming service swansong with The Umbrella Academy season 4.
Superman fans are convinced Henry Cavill is in Black Adam
As I’m sure we all know by now, Black Adam is set to ‘shake up’ the power dynamic of the DCEU. And, of course, what better way is there to test that mighty power than to put the anti-hero up against the strongest superhero in the DC universe: Superman. However, with endless speculation about the future of Henry Cavill’s position as the Man of Steel, will he return to make an appearance in the upcoming superhero movie? DCEU fans are convinced that this will be the case.
Has the MCU finally found its Fantastic Four director?
Let’s be honest, the Fantastic Four haven’t had the easiest time when it comes to the big screen. The 2005 adaptation and its 2007 sequel were completely bland and forgettable, and let’s not even get started on the 2015 reboot. But, good news, Fantastic Four fans. The team’s long-awaited debut in the MCU might have finally found its director.
She-Hulk episode 2 review – The Girlbossification of Hulk
Episode 2 of the Marvel series She-Hulk starts up pretty much where we left off in episode 1, as Jennifer faces the consequences of ‘Hulking Out’ against Titania during a career-defining case. Remember earlier Marvel movies, where pretty much all the Avengers did is destroy a bunch of infrastructure in various cities?
Vin Diesel was offered silly money to appear in 2 Fast 2 Furious
Vin Diesel now goes with the Fast and Furious franchise like bread goes with butter, but surprisingly, he isn’t actually in all of the movies. After the first Fast movie came out in 2001, Diesel made his other passion project The Chronicles of Riddick, and comedy movie The Pacifier before being persuaded to return for a cameo at the end of Tokyo Drift. The rest, as they say, is history.
Samaritan review (2022) – Super Stallone kicks ass, enough said
Sylvester Stallone is back and he’s kicking ass just like the good old days, with his new action movie Samaritan. The hard-hitting flick has been a long time coming, having been shot three years ago before the pandemic took hold, but it finally drops on the streaming service Prime Video on August 26. At just over 90 minutes, Samaritan is an ideal small screen adventure for a movie night at home.
