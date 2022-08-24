As I’m sure we all know by now, Black Adam is set to ‘shake up’ the power dynamic of the DCEU. And, of course, what better way is there to test that mighty power than to put the anti-hero up against the strongest superhero in the DC universe: Superman. However, with endless speculation about the future of Henry Cavill’s position as the Man of Steel, will he return to make an appearance in the upcoming superhero movie? DCEU fans are convinced that this will be the case.

