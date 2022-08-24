Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
WFMZ-TV Online
The annual Rod and Custom car jamboree is featuring more than 1,500 cars
MACUNGIE, Pa. -- The Wheels of Time Annual Rod and Custom Car Jamboree is drifting back into the Lehigh Valley today. The show opened at 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Macungie Memorial Park. It features more than 1,500 Rods and Custom cars from 1991 or earlier. There's a flea market...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel Bethlehem wins best historic hotel for 2nd year in a row
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley gem is taking back-to-back national titles. Hotel Bethlehem was voted best historic hotel in USA Today's contest, the hotel announced Friday afternoon. It's the second year in a row the hotel took the top spot in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award....
WFMZ-TV Online
Wheels of Time car show returns to Macungie benefitting Lehigh Valley charities
MACUNGIE, Pa. - The Annual Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree is back in Macungie. The Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree has been around for over 40 years. "Every time you come, you make more friends," says David Emore. "We like it here. A lot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Plans move forward for QuickChek to replace Phillipsburg bowling alley
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A convenience store and gas station may soon replace a longtime bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The town's Land Use Board approved a plan Thursday to bring a QuickChek to 671 Memorial Parkway, the current site of Warren Lanes bowling alley. The developer, PBXDEV 2, LLC,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wheels of Time car show returns to Macungie
MACUNGIE, Pa. - It's a good weekend to be a car lover in the Lehigh Valley!. The annual Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree is back in Macungie. The event started back in the late '70s and has been going strong ever since. Organizers say it attracts people...
WFMZ-TV Online
Joint ribbon-cutting will celebrate opening of businesses owned by 3 Bangor siblings
BANGOR, Pa. - There's a family in Bangor that seems to have entrepreneurship in the genes. It's uncommon to have one business owner in a family, let alone three, and all of them are under 23. Connor, Lauren, and Rachel Haffling - three siblings. Rachel, the youngest at 17, was...
WFMZ-TV Online
PFAS remediation plans in Doylestown
Doylestown plans for PFAS remediation; water rates will have to rise. "We see this as an issue for the entire nation," said John Davis. "These chemicals are in practically every water supply across the country."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton sportsman club event to benefit the animal food bank in the Lehigh Valley
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- Free food and entertainment, and all for a good cause. Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton is hosting "Scoots for Snoots" on Sunday. It runs from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Organizers will be collecting donations of pet food, gift cards to pet shops, or money. Plus, there...
WFMZ-TV Online
Work begins in Phillipsburg to keep lead out of drinking water
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Crews hired by Aqua New Jersey are replacing thousands of old galvanized pipes in response to a State law passed last year. Early Friday morning, workers and trucks came rolling onto Heckman St. The noise came as a surprise to Yasmine Singleton. "I was a little shocked....
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco gets nearly $500K to clean up Pottstown Plating Works site
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania grant will help clean up contamination from an old industrial site in Montgomery County. The county's Redevelopment Authority was awarded nearly a half-million dollars for environmental remediation on the Pottstown Plating Works property, state officials announced. It will be used for cleaning out old pits,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Music, vendors, and more at RiverFest this weekend
READING, Pa. -- Berks County is ringing in its annual RiverFest. It will be held at Jim Dietrich Park in Reading on Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m. There will be two stages of music, with more than 30 acts throughout the day. Plus food vendors, artisan, and home-based businesses. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Collision center owner turned himself in after submitting nearly 300 false insurance claims
NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. -- A Bucks County collision center owner has been arrested for allegedly pocketing $426,000 from nearly 300 false auto insurance claims he submitted. The owner of Chalfont Collision Center, John Reis, is accused of submitting those fraudulent claims to four insurance companies over a period of several years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Why the 5th annual Dominican Festival will be special in Allentown
The Fifth Edition of the Dominican Festival reaches new heights as for the first time it will take place between 7th and Hamilton Streets in Allentown, Pennsylvania. 69 News 'Edición en Español' spoke to the organizer Sandra Vargas where she explained what to expect in the event that takes place on Sunday, August 28th from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Surrounding fire departments called to assist at scene of Lower Saucon Twp. fire
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - First responders were called to a house fire in Northampton County. It happened Friday just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Twp. Officials say surrounding fire departments were called in to assist. As of 9:30 p.m. there...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Animal Rescue League in Cumru Twp. is working to clear the shelters
CUMRU TWP., Pa. -- Berks County is hoping to "clear the shelters" today. The Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township and the Humane Pennsylvania are waiving adoption fees for most cats and dogs. Dog adopters will still need seven dollars for a dog license, plus a leash and collar. Cat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Food truck rally at Dorney Park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Ride world-class coasters and eat world-class food. Dorney Park is hosting a food truck rally this weekend. It kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It features many food trucks favorites from the area, including Pie in a Cone and Take-A-Taco. Admission into the park gets you...
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD officially approves East Side Middle School building design
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown school board formally approved a schematic design for its new middle school. Construction on East Side Middle School is scheduled to begin with site clearing in November 2023. The building, on the district's Mosser Woods property, is expected to be done in April 2026 for the 2026-27 school year.
Comments / 0