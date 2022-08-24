ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel Bethlehem wins best historic hotel for 2nd year in a row

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley gem is taking back-to-back national titles. Hotel Bethlehem was voted best historic hotel in USA Today's contest, the hotel announced Friday afternoon. It's the second year in a row the hotel took the top spot in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award....
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wheels of Time car show returns to Macungie

MACUNGIE, Pa. - It's a good weekend to be a car lover in the Lehigh Valley!. The annual Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree is back in Macungie. The event started back in the late '70s and has been going strong ever since. Organizers say it attracts people...
MACUNGIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PFAS remediation plans in Doylestown

Doylestown plans for PFAS remediation; water rates will have to rise. "We see this as an issue for the entire nation," said John Davis. "These chemicals are in practically every water supply across the country."
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Work begins in Phillipsburg to keep lead out of drinking water

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Crews hired by Aqua New Jersey are replacing thousands of old galvanized pipes in response to a State law passed last year. Early Friday morning, workers and trucks came rolling onto Heckman St. The noise came as a surprise to Yasmine Singleton. "I was a little shocked....
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco gets nearly $500K to clean up Pottstown Plating Works site

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania grant will help clean up contamination from an old industrial site in Montgomery County. The county's Redevelopment Authority was awarded nearly a half-million dollars for environmental remediation on the Pottstown Plating Works property, state officials announced. It will be used for cleaning out old pits,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Music, vendors, and more at RiverFest this weekend

READING, Pa. -- Berks County is ringing in its annual RiverFest. It will be held at Jim Dietrich Park in Reading on Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m. There will be two stages of music, with more than 30 acts throughout the day. Plus food vendors, artisan, and home-based businesses. The...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Why the 5th annual Dominican Festival will be special in Allentown

The Fifth Edition of the Dominican Festival reaches new heights as for the first time it will take place between 7th and Hamilton Streets in Allentown, Pennsylvania. 69 News 'Edición en Español' spoke to the organizer Sandra Vargas where she explained what to expect in the event that takes place on Sunday, August 28th from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Food truck rally at Dorney Park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Ride world-class coasters and eat world-class food. Dorney Park is hosting a food truck rally this weekend. It kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It features many food trucks favorites from the area, including Pie in a Cone and Take-A-Taco. Admission into the park gets you...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD officially approves East Side Middle School building design

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown school board formally approved a schematic design for its new middle school. Construction on East Side Middle School is scheduled to begin with site clearing in November 2023. The building, on the district's Mosser Woods property, is expected to be done in April 2026 for the 2026-27 school year.

