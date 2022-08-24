Read full article on original website
Related
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Country-Wide Ranking Of Best Campus Food Places Which Mass. College At #1?
You may be already aware of this, Berkshire County residents, but I have to admit that until recently, I was not aware of this. Apparently, every year, the Princeton Review ranks the top 25 higher-learning institutions in the country in 50 different categories. And not only did the honor of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rejoice! MA Folks are Receiving Their Refunds from Peanut Butter Company
Massachusetts consumers who purchased the tainted Jif peanut butter products have a reason to rejoice as the refund coupons are finally hitting our mailboxes. You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I know for a fact that some of the tainted peanut butter products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter in question stored in my kitchen cupboard. In a recent update, I mentioned that getting the refund coupons from the J.M. Smuckers Company (the parent company of Jif) would be delayed a bit longer than originally anticipated. You can check out that article by going here.
Despite Being a Top State for Entrepreneurs, Massachusetts Gets Slighted
One of the most challenging endeavors anyone can take on in their career path is starting a business. That goes for any business, regardless of what it is! Of course, a huge part of where you decide to start up that business can really factor into just how successful your business will be. It just so happens that the Bay State is one of the best spots to be for any startup! But one publication seemed to make sure it was known we weren't really a 'top state' on their list.
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Jobs In Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts or you’re thinking about moving there, you may be wondering what jobs you should look into. There are many opportunities available depending on your educational background, employment history, and interests. This article contains a list of the highest paid jobs in Massachusetts, ranked from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New England has 4 of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com
Two of the celebrations are in Massachusetts. If you can’t get to Oktoberfest, a beer festival held in Munich, Germany, each fall, there are plenty of similar celebrations across the U.S. Four of the very best are located right here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website...
Fall Massachusetts fairs: The Big E, Marshfield Fair, Topsfield Fair and more bring fair foods, fun to the commonwealth
As summer draws to a close and fall begins to ramp up, several beloved annual fairs are returning across Massachusetts. The Big E and other agricultural fairs return to Massachusetts with entertainment, games and food, including chocolate covered bacon, deep-fried Oreos and “German fries.”. See below to learn more...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
spectrumnews1.com
'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year
WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray
Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
wdfxfox34.com
How to Cope with Anxiety: 10 Simple Tips to Reduce Anxiety
Originally Posted On: https://hbhtherapy.com/how-to-cope-with-anxiety/. Throughout our daily lives, we all experience different levels of stress, worry, or even fear. But when these emotions become too strong and begin to affect our mental and physical health, it is time to consider treatment for anxiety disorder in Massachusetts. Finding a qualified therapist...
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
hot969boston.com
Boston is 22nd Most Unfaithful City in US; Worcester 44th Most Faithful,
Boston is known for many things. The Patriots have won six super bowls. The Celtics have won 17 championships and the Red Sox after breaking the curse has won 4 championships. Lets not forget about the Bruins winning the Stanly Cup a few years back. Now Boston has another title. Based on a recent study, Boston is the 22nd most unfaithful city in America. Worcester comes in at number 44. How is Worcester so far behind? I consider Worcester to be a part of Boston. Cites in Connecticut or Rhode Island did not make the list.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0