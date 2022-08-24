Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert for Main Street Waterline Replacement Project in Brookville Borough
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a traffic alert, beginning the evening of August 29, 2022, for Main Street (State Route 322) in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County. Contractor, Terra Works of Clarion, PA will be doing evening work on the waterline replacement project...
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Mushrooms
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Mushrooms – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 1 slice of bread–toasted and cut into small cubes. -Preheat the oven to 425°. -Remove stems from mushrooms; set caps aside. Finely chop stems; measure 1/2 cup. -In a skillet, sauté chopped mushrooms,...
SPONSORED: Find a Huge Selection of Real Hardwood at McMillen’s!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s carries a large selection of American made, solid hardwood in many species, widths, and colors. (Flooring pictured above and below is Mullican solid hickory hardwood.) Whether your needs are for your home or business, McMillen’s carries the top names in the flooring industry...
Elk Cam Back for Another Season
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving a Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week. Wednesday – August 31 – Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner. Thursday – September 1 – Spaghetti, lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner. Friday – September 2 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp,...
Brookville Teen Accused of Assaulting Minor Over Dog Incident
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville teen is facing assault and related charges following a domestic dispute on Tuesday night in which he struck a minor with a stick over an incident involving a dog. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against...
Area Man Accused of Cutting Wife With Kitchen Knife, Strangling Her
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly cutting his wife with a kitchen knife and then strangling her during a domestic dispute in Falls Creek Borough on Wednesday evening. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Quintin...
