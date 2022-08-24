ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Aug. 19-25, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence of drugs Aug. 19 at 8:24 a.m. 3900 block of Elberon Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine, other state criminal violations, and a warrant service at an apartment complex Aug. 19 at 12:38 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west. According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.
