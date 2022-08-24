Read full article on original website
Southampton police chase ends when suspect goes home, pulls into driveway
According to Virginia State Police, on Friday, Aug. 26, a state trooper saw a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at high speeds in a 25 MPH zone and passing vehicles on the solid white line in the town of Ivor. The trooper tried to stop the car but the driver refused to pull over.
Shots fired at funeral service in Chesterfield
At around 12:21 p.m., the officers heard several gunshots from inside the church and went in to investigate. The building was cleared by police, who determined that the gunfire appeared to be an isolated incident.
Caught on camera: Three men suspected of stealing $8k in merch from Chesterfield Sunglass Hut
Police said the men are suspected to have stolen $8,000 from Sunglass Hut on Tuesday, Aug. 23. According to Chesterfield Police, the man wearing a face mask is suspected to have been involved in a theft at the same store on Aug. 10.
Henrico Crime Report – Aug. 19-25, 2022
– Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence of drugs Aug. 19 at 8:24 a.m. 3900 block of Elberon Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine, other state criminal violations, and a warrant service at an apartment complex Aug. 19 at 12:38 p.m.
Teen driver charged with killing, injuring cyclists denied bond
Jeffery Brooks, the 18-year-old driver charged with killing a cyclist and injuring another in Henrico, was denied bond on Tuesday.
Harley Davidson driver critically injured in Chesterfield crash
The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was critically injured in Chesterfield crash Friday night, according to police.
Drivers killed in Henrico crash; police investigate reports of interstate racing
"Virginia State Police are investigating reports that the Jaguar and Honda were racing with possibly two other vehicles at an excessive rate of speed when the crash occurred," police wrote.
Person and Vehicle of Interest Involved in a Larceny and Destruction of Property
On August 8, the Prince George County Police responded to the 4000 block of Commerce Road for a call for service. The person and vehicle shown below were observed near a vehicle vacuum and may have been involved in the damage to the vacuum and subsequent larceny of coins. Any...
Former Walmart worker convicted of murdering Chesterfield mother
A two-decades long investigation into the disappearance and murder of Chesterfield mom Linda Lunsford ended when a jury convicted her boyfriend, John Howard, with first-degree murder Friday night.
‘Panicked,’ ‘concerned’ over ‘skeletonized’ animals: Documents detail alleged animal cruelty incidents at Hanover property
More than three weeks after Hanover County Animal Control removed 85 animals and discovered several other deceased animals at a Mechanicsville property, a suspect has yet to be charged, and court documents have been obtained by 8News revealing new details about what authorities found when they searched the site.
Student angered after man arrested for crimes near VCU is almost freed
A man charged with burglary and accused of trying to break into several homes near the VCU campus in Richmond was almost released on bond Friday morning.
Kulture smoke shop robbery could pose serious threat to VCU campus safety, police say
Police have increased patrols in the area after a robbery at a smoke shop near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus that could "pose a serious or continuing threat to campus safety" just one week after school returned to session for students.
Henrico Police searching for Short Pump grand larceny suspects
Henrico Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several people they say are connected to two grand larceny incidents within a four-day span.
Police: Women left Short Pump with thousands worth of stolen stuff in backpacks
Henrico Police have released images of women who are wanted in connection to grand larcenies in Short Pump.
Man wanted for suspicious activity in the Fan charged with burglary
A man who was wanted for suspicious activity in the Fan was arrested by Richmond Police on Tuesday. John Attia, 33, of Richmond has been charged with burglary.
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west. According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.
Hopewell opens investigation after man shot on Petersburg Street, 2 suspects on the run
According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
Records show Richmond police chief was told target of shooting plot ‘unknown’ before Dogwood Dell claim
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said authorities prevented a planned mass shooting at the city's Fourth of July event at Dogwood Dell despite being told by his own department that a specific location was "unknown."
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 23-year-old woman
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.
Police investigating after driver runs stop sign, crash kills Virginia driver
According to police, a 2010 Ford Focus was driving west on Wayside Road when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer on the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road. The impact from the crash caused the Explorer to flip over.
