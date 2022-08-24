Read full article on original website
Live updates: Northwestern defeats Nebraska, 31-28
Unless you are in "Nebraska East" of course. Good evening in that case. Either way, it's time for football. Week 0 — Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin? That'll do. If you're following the game from home, scroll down for our live coverage. The basics. Kickoff: 11:30 a.m. (central) TV:...
York rallies late, topples Lexington in OT thriller
YORK – A year ago, the York Dukes opened the football season with an overtime victory over Crete after a 90-minute weather delay. Against Lexington in the 2022 opener Friday night, the weather stayed away Friday night and the scoring was less frequent, but the end result was the same – a York overtime victory, this time by a 14-7 margin.
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Duke softball to introduce a lot new faces into starting lineup
YORK - Getting out on the field and getting some games under their belt is the most important thing for the York Dukes softball team early in the season. York, 16-16 last year, will have to replace some three- and four-year starters with graduation taking its toll on their roster. Players who will be looked at to fill the vacated roles have very little varsity experience.
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 27
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 19 min ago. John Howard Romsdal, 89, of Aurora, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family August 23, 2022 at Athens Limestone Hospital in Athens, Al…
Watch now: Anni Evans on Waverly duo
Defense and depth are highlights for No. 1 Nebraska to start volleyball season. Nebraska had it rolling Friday morning, racking up blocks, blasting back overpasses and getting kills from every spot on the court.
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: All the ingredients in place for a successful softball season at FCEMF
GENEVA - When the reply box for a coach to talk about team strengths is three-times larger than the needs box, all the ingredients would appear to be in place for a huge season. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend head coach Aaron Lauby, whose team went 14-15 last year, has three of the...
Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice
Dukes kick off new football season against Lexington
YORK – A year ago, a junior-heavy roster helped the York Dukes finish 5-5 and return to the Class B state playoffs, where they lost to Elkhorn. Now, they’re back for their senior seasons, meaning the Dukes are deeper and more experienced than they have been for several years.
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Mustangs transition from six- to eight-man for 2022 season
MCCOOL JUNCTION - The six-man football era at McCool Junction is over. McCool will be transitioning back to eight-man football after four years at the six-man level. A state championship, a state runner-up and four appearances in the state playoffs with a 39-5 record are all in the history books as the 2022 Mustang seniors look to begin a new chapter.
The grades: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
DUBLIN — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from the Huskers’ game against Northwestern in Ireland. The run game in the first half was virtually nonexistent. It, in addition to some defensive areas, was one of my biggest worries for Nebraska heading into the second half. Adjustments were made and the run game came to life somewhat midway through the third quarter, courtesy Anthony Grant. The lion’s share of Grant’s yardage came off his 46-yard rushing score from the third quarter. Grant finished with 101 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. There were a few other running backs used Saturday, like Ajay Allen and Jaquez Yant, but Grant was far and away the lead back.
Frost, Huskers seeking 'something to believe in' after falling 31-28 to Northwestern
The trip to the Emerald Isle was excitement-filled. Not just because Nebraska would get the chance to play a game overseas, but also because of the new-look roster and coaching staff that flashed a glimmer of hope that this season would be different. But, like many games before, Saturday's season...
Mustang volleyball comes up short against Silver Lake
MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction volleyball team began its season at home Thursday night as the Mustangs welcomed Silver Lake to town. The visitors gained an early advantage with a 25-13 win in the first set and didn’t look back, taking the second set 25-15 and the third 25-6 to complete a season-opening sweep.
NU offense shows promise but falters late with disastrous end to game
All of the pieces were there for Nebraska's offense early in the game against Northwestern. Quick, accurate passes from Casey Thompson? Check. Tough yards on the ground when they needed it? Check. But, the challenge in all of those arenas is doing it consistently for all four quarters, something that...
Pregame: Omar Manning not suited up for Nebraska vs. Northwestern
DUBLIN — One of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, Omar Manning, is not suited up for Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Manning, who caught 26 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns last season, wore only his jersey during warmups. The Huskers traveled roughly 40 players to Ireland who weren’t going to be able suit up due to roster size rules governing a Big Ten game. Manning, along with several other receivers, is one of those receivers.
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Huskie football district to feature all former 11-man teams
HENDERSON - The Heartland Huskies will see a lot of new teams this year. They are the only school in their district to play eight-man football in 2021. Sutton, Superior and Sandy Creek all played C2 last season, while the McCool Junction Mustangs were in six-man last year. Heartland does...
Birthday -- Gale D. Jones, 97 years
YORK – Gale D. Jones will be turning 97 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Due to COVID and his recent health issues the family has decided to honor him with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to him at: 707 Nicholas Circle, York, NE, 68467. Those of you that would like to stop by, please feel free to do so.
Game notes: Scott Frost takes responsibility for onside kick; Blackshirts struggle with communication
DUBLIN — Scott Frost referred to the decision three separate times during his press conference. Players repeatedly downplayed it. Why did Nebraska opt for an onside kick with an 11-point lead and everything going its way midway through the third quarter?. “I made that call, so it’s on me,”...
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Experienced Fillmore Central volleyball seeks breakthrough season
GENEVA – Fillmore Central volleyball struggled with a very young and inexperienced roster in the midst of a winless campaign last fall, but new Panthers head coach Haley Hoarty won’t have that problem during her first year on the sideline. All of Fillmore Central’s starters are back, and...
Watch now: Casey Thompson, Travis Vokolek and Garrett Nelson
Nebraska players Casey Thompson, Travis Vokolek and Garrett Nelson speak after losing to Northwestern, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Northwestern
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium. It was over when: Casey Thompson's pass deflected off Wyatt Liewer's hands for a game-sealing interception. An obvious one, perhaps, but Nebraska still had the time left to drive down the field for a field goal that could send the game into overtime. A successful catch from Liewer would have set Nebraska up with a first down at its own 26-yard line with 1:30 left to play. Instead, Northwestern's Xander Mueller collected the tip ball to end the game.
