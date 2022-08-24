Read full article on original website
WonderfulWade
3d ago
If the NFL is really concerned about work place misconduct, the list would have been a mile long with perpetrators, this was clearly a witch hunt, to get rid of Mr. Gruden.
Reply
16
lie detector
3d ago
Ok Jon I see you making boss moves !! You about to get paid bigly ….🤣🤣🤣the NFL is not about to open the door to their outhouse because it’s a lot of💩💩💩💩in them……..🤔🤔🤔🤔
Reply
4
The one an Only
3d ago
Look NFL VIOLATED GRUDENS CIVIL RIGHTS PAY THE MAN AN GET OVER IT!!
Reply
17
