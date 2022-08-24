Read full article on original website
Related
This unreal Mario game is giving me nightmares
We've had a lot of Mario fan games and famous games remade in Unreal Engine 5, but not all of them have met with the same caustic response as this new Mario fan-game from Funkyzeit Games. Be warned, the 'internet' hates it. Unreal Engine 5 is the latest high-end tech...
You can now sell your DALL-E 2 art, but it feels murky
Last month, one million subscribers on the DALL-E 2 waitlist were invited to start using this astonishing AI art generator and to begin selling the paintings their words create. Only now, as those including LinkedIn founder and tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman release their art for sale, are even more questions being raised about this new form of digital art.
Mind blown by AI art? Wait to you see AI-generated video
AI art has been bursting into the mainstream thanks to the likes of DALL-E 2 and MidJourney. The tools allow anyone to create almost any image they can dream of from just a short text prompt. The results can be very, very strange, but artists, designers and brands are learning...
This incredible 3D poster is the closest you'll get to meeting a real Pokémon
Ah, Pokémon. The adorable (and sometimes terrifying) Nintendo creatures have played a major role in many childhoods now. I don't know about you, but I have always wanted to be able to meet a Pokémon in the wild – and some passers-by just stumbled across some (well, sort of).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turn doodles into tunes with this musical Google art experiment
Looking for an entertaining diversion to get you through the rest of Friday and into the weekend? Today I've been getting plenty of mileage out of a Google experiment that combines two of my favourite things: drawing and music. Paint With Music is a fun interactive toy that's really easy...
Nvidia invents the '3D internet' (and it looks… interesting)
During Nvidia's Siggraph keynote the tech and GPU innovator dropped a lot of jargon, but I think we just glimpsed the future of the internet – and the metaverse. The likes of Pixar, as well as Adobe, Autodesk, Siemens and, yes, Nvidia, are pioneering new tech that will reshape how we use the internet; what they see as a '3D internet'.
This genius optical illusion print ad deserves a prize
While it's argued that print ads are slowly on the decline, every now and then we still get to see graphic design genius in print ad form. And while scrolling through the depth of Reddit, not only did I find a stunning ad, but it also doubles up as an optical illusion – what's not to love?
Creative Bloq at 10 Award: vote now
The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 is our first ever awards, but it isn't all about the best products for designers. As part of this year's awards, and to celebrate 10 years of Creative Bloq, we've also come up with the Creative Bloq at 10 Award shortlist, to celebrate the best design of the decade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best logo design of the decade? Vote now and you decide
What's the best logo design of the last ten years? Have your say, vote now in the CB at 10 Awards. The best logo design of the last ten years is up for debate. The Creative Bloq at 10 Awards is in full swing and we turn our voting gaze onto the best logos of the decade. We, with the help from our open nominations stage, have drawn up a shortlist of the best logos of the last ten years, and now you can vote on your favourite.
Creative Bloq at 10: vote for your tech of the decade
Do you have a favourite piece of tech design from the last ten years? We do, and to celebrate a decade of design we've come up with a shortlist of the best tech of the decade. This list was created from an open nominations process, and you can find more details at the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website. Now it's over to you.
Sony's DualSense Edge is the jarring redesign PS5 needs
Sony revealed its new PlayStation 5 tech last night at Gamescom, the German gaming festival, and it backs up months of pro controller rumours. The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is the latest hardware from Sony, and it's, well… ugly. The new DuelSense Edge – a name that conjures up...
Clip Studio Paint moves to subscription model
Celsys has announced plans to abandon Clip Studio Paint's one-time payment structure in favour of a subscription model, and the creative community is not happy. While there are many reasons to choose – or avoid – creative software, how creatives are asked to pay is a big deal, with many even steering clear of heavyweight Adobe because of its subscription-based payment constraints.
The next-gen Apple Pencil could have a secret rotating feature
It's been almost four years since the launch of Apple Pencil 2, and the rumours keep coming for its long-awaited follow-up. While we still await a firm release date and official details for the next-gen Apple Pencil, it's not stopped leaks, rumours and speculation over what Apple is planning for its next pen stylus.
50% off design magazine subscriptions this Bank Holiday weekend!
Looking for a great deal on a creative magazine that arrives through your door every month? Then this August Bank Holiday subscription deal that gives you 50% of cost of our design and photography magazines is the perfect solution! A magazine makes a great gift, as the recipient gets something every month to remind them of you.
Vote for the best brand campaign of the decade
We debated for weeks on the best brand campaigns of the last ten years and came down to our five favourites, with the help of an open nominations phase. It's been a creative ten years where console brands rubbed shoulders with unicorn drinks and social media dominated. Scroll down to...
Cadbury now has a sonic logo – and it's kinda perfect
Why rely on visual marketing when you could play with sound as well? That's the feeling behind the new sonic logo composed for Cadbury by a prominent film score composer, which aims to sum up the chocolate company's brand in just a few notes. Produced by specialist sonic logo branding...
These gory logo redesigns are spine-chillingly good
We've seen a host of clever logo reimaginings over the years, with the identities of famous brands subjected to retro, medieval and neon aesthetics (and many more), but this project is the most bloodcurdling. An artist who normally specialises in gory character art has demonstrated what would happen if he were to design a logo – and it involves a lot of blood.
If this awesome standing desk concept is the future, I'm here for it
Sci-fi films love to depict a futuristic user interface. From Blade Runner to Minority Report, we've seen all sorts of swipe or voice controlled systems, usually featuring a minimum of 700 screens. But if this new desk design is anything to go by, the future is (almost) here. Lumina has...
Download files for 3D World 290
To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 290, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
Is this really the greatest Apple Mac wallpaper of all time?
While best known for its elegant hardware design, Apple also has a reputation for stunning wallpapers. New backgrounds are arguably one of the most exciting aspects of any iOS or macOS announcement (or is that just me?), and Apple fans sure do love to reminisce about their favourite wallpapers from times gone by.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0