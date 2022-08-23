Read full article on original website
BBC
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
Welcome to Wrexham is football tourism for the age of Ted Lasso
First, the oligarchs came for football, then it was the oil-rich states. Now, Hollywood money has arrived on the scene. Last year, the American actor Rob McElhenney and the significantly more famous Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC, a Welsh side playing in the lowest tier of professional football in the UK. True to their showbiz roots, the actors’ stewardship will take the form of an FX docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered last week. This is the beautiful game in the age of Ted Lasso.To be completely candid, some – OK, much – of my objection to...
BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte wants Spurs prepared for 'sporting war' in every game
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte talks about the challenges his side faced in their 2-0 win, saying they had to be prepared to "suffer" against a "really good" Nottingham Forest side. MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur. Watch Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST on Sunday 28 August...
BBC
India v Pakistan: Hardik Pandya leads India to dramatic Asia Cup win
Pakistan 147 (19.5 overs): Rizwan 43 (42 balls); Kumar 4-26 India 148-5 (19.4 overs): Kohli 35 (34), Jadeja 35 (29), Hardik 33* (17); Nawaz 3-33 Hardik Pandya led India to a dramatic final-over win over Pakistan in the sides' opening match of the Asia Cup. With India chasing 148 from...
