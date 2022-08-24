ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NC

warrenrecord.com

Mounted Eagle’s Ministries to host MEMI’s Summer Fest

Mounted Eagle’s Ministries International will host MEMI’s Summer Fest from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Warren County Recreation Complex, 840 US Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton. The event is free of charge to the public and will include a yard sale, food vendors, other vendors...
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Lake Gaston Ladies Club to kick off new year with Sept. meeting

The Lake Gaston Ladies Club will begin the fiscal year 2022-23 with its first meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Pleasant Hill Christian Life Center, Gasburg, Va. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10:30. The program for the meeting will be...
GASBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jazz Fest is August 27 in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Littleton, NC
warrenrecord.com

Drive-through school supply giveaway planned

Warren Family Institute, Inc. will be hosting a drive-through school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. until all supplies are given away. In partnership with Korita Steverson, owner of Mag’s Market Place, and Dollar Tree, the drive-through event will be held in the parking lot of the former JustSave gocery, located at 307 East Macon St., Warrenton.
WARRENTON, NC
WNCT

Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bald eagle found near Warrenton continues to recuperate

Wildlife rehabilitators Anthony and Kristye Newell Steed of Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Warrenton are working to nurse a bald eagle back to health after the majestic bird was found on Ridgeway Warrenton Road a little over a week ago. The large bird was picked up on Aug. 14...
WARRENTON, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham

The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
warrenrecord.com

WCHS Class of 1982 to reunite

The Warren County High School Class of 1982 is planning is 40th Class Reunion on October 14-15. A fun-filled weekend of activities will be held to celebrate the first graduating class of Warren County High School. For information, contact Regina Wilson-Smith at 252-767-6348, Mary Williams Palmer at 252-820-2295 or Margaret Foster Brake at 252-204-3303.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

• Ashley Lashay Richardson, 26, of Tutelo Road, Warrenton, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined in the Warren County Detention Center on $1,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court today. • Jacob Reese, 37, of Ellington Farm Road, Manson,...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
Government Technology

Funding Granted for New Radio System in Henderson, N.C.

(TNS) - HENDERSON — The Vance County Fire and Rescue Association has asked for a Radio Interoperability System, which would "allow them to use their pagers" and still receive vital information through the 800 megahertz radios. The County Commissioners' Public Safety Committee passed the request along at their Wednesday...
HENDERSON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Respond to scene of accident

Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of an overturned tank truck on U.S. 158 Bypass in the area of Frazier Road near the intersection with Hwy. 158 business at Macon. Use caution while traveling in the area.
MACON, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Possession of controlled substance charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA

