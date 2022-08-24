Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Mounted Eagle’s Ministries to host MEMI’s Summer Fest
Mounted Eagle’s Ministries International will host MEMI’s Summer Fest from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Warren County Recreation Complex, 840 US Hwy. 158 bypass, Warrenton. The event is free of charge to the public and will include a yard sale, food vendors, other vendors...
warrenrecord.com
Lake Gaston Ladies Club to kick off new year with Sept. meeting
The Lake Gaston Ladies Club will begin the fiscal year 2022-23 with its first meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Pleasant Hill Christian Life Center, Gasburg, Va. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10:30. The program for the meeting will be...
cbs17
Meet Ace: Halifax County welcomes new K9 deputy, working to grow their team
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest deputy — a chocolate lab named Ace. “He is trained to detect firearms and bombs, and he is an excellent tracker,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “In other words, his nose knows!”
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jazz Fest is August 27 in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
warrenrecord.com
Drive-through school supply giveaway planned
Warren Family Institute, Inc. will be hosting a drive-through school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. until all supplies are given away. In partnership with Korita Steverson, owner of Mag’s Market Place, and Dollar Tree, the drive-through event will be held in the parking lot of the former JustSave gocery, located at 307 East Macon St., Warrenton.
Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
warrenrecord.com
Bald eagle found near Warrenton continues to recuperate
Wildlife rehabilitators Anthony and Kristye Newell Steed of Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Warrenton are working to nurse a bald eagle back to health after the majestic bird was found on Ridgeway Warrenton Road a little over a week ago. The large bird was picked up on Aug. 14...
4 injured in North Carolina paper mill explosion
Three people were injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department confirmed to CBS 17.
Man convicted in 2021 shootout with North Carolina deputies
The man is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident, according to a release.
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
warrenrecord.com
WCHS Class of 1982 to reunite
The Warren County High School Class of 1982 is planning is 40th Class Reunion on October 14-15. A fun-filled weekend of activities will be held to celebrate the first graduating class of Warren County High School. For information, contact Regina Wilson-Smith at 252-767-6348, Mary Williams Palmer at 252-820-2295 or Margaret Foster Brake at 252-204-3303.
warrenrecord.com
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• Ashley Lashay Richardson, 26, of Tutelo Road, Warrenton, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined in the Warren County Detention Center on $1,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court today. • Jacob Reese, 37, of Ellington Farm Road, Manson,...
WSET
Halifax Co. community dealt with no cable, internet, or phone service for almost a month
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One neighborhood in Halifax County was without its internet, cable, and phone services for over three weeks, but on Thursday evening, Century Link said all services have been restored. This happened to Century Link customers along King Village Trail and Cowford Road. "Been out...
wraltechwire.com
Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
Government Technology
Funding Granted for New Radio System in Henderson, N.C.
(TNS) - HENDERSON — The Vance County Fire and Rescue Association has asked for a Radio Interoperability System, which would "allow them to use their pagers" and still receive vital information through the 800 megahertz radios. The County Commissioners' Public Safety Committee passed the request along at their Wednesday...
warrenrecord.com
Respond to scene of accident
Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of an overturned tank truck on U.S. 158 Bypass in the area of Frazier Road near the intersection with Hwy. 158 business at Macon. Use caution while traveling in the area.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
bpr.org
A North Carolina mayor explains why he ordered the bulldozing of a Confederate monument
Commissioners in the small town of Enfield — north of Rocky Mount — recently voted to remove a Confederate monument from a local park. Days later, Enfield mayor Mondale Robinson started livestreaming while he instructed others to bulldoze the statue. "Not in my town, not on my watch,"...
Damage to bridge over I-95 in Nash County blocks traffic
Whitakers, N.C. — One northbound lane on Interstate 95 was closed Wednesday after a bridge above the road was damaged. Sky 5 flew over the bridge at 9:45 a.m. near Exit 145 for N.C. Highway 4 in the Dortches area. The right lane was blocked and traffic was moving...
