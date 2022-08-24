Read full article on original website
Stefanie
3d ago
Sad, but this happens all the time. Come on if your drinking take another means to get home and yep don't get loaded with a child.
2
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
14news.com
ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a shooting they say happened Friday night. According to a press release, Posey County Dispatch received a call from a home on SR 62 West in Mount Vernon in reference to a man and a woman who had been shot.
Fox 59
Woman allegedly shoots husband, herself during argument
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62. When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.
wevv.com
'He may be reloading': 911 calls released after double fatal shooting at Henderson shelter
Panic can be heard in the voices of 911 callers at the scene of a fatal active shooter incident that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. One man who called 911 from the scene of the shooting pleaded for a speedy response from authorities. "He's still here... Please hurry,"...
Dump truck driver hospitalized after Weinbach crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to Evansville Central Dispatch, a crash on the city’s southside sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cass and Weinbach Avenue around 8:35 a.m. We’re told the crash happened between a dump truck and a passenger car, ending with […]
14news.com
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to a crash with possible injuries on Weinbach Avenue. Central Dispatch says that crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with EPD say when police arrived on scene they found a car and dump truck had been involved in...
wevv.com
Suspect in Harbor House shooting booked in Henderson County Jail
The suspect in Thursday night's shooting at a men's shelter in Henderson has been booked in the Henderson County Jail. 37-year-old Kenneth Brandon Gibbs potentially faces two counts of Murder in relation to a shooting that happened at the Harbor House Christian Center. Henderson Police responded after 8 p.m. for...
Victim identified in propane tanker crash
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
vincennespbs.org
Missing person report leads to arrests
Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
wevv.com
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
wevv.com
House and car struck by gunfire in Henderson
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Henderson on Wednesday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of Loeb Street and Mill Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, officers say they found shell casings. Victims also told police...
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
wevv.com
Police provide more details on deadly shooting at Henderson men's shelter
During a press conference held at 1 p.m. Friday, Henderson Police Department Chief Sean McKinney provided new details on Thursday night's double-fatality shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center men's shelter. According to Chief McKinney, bible study at the men's shelter had just ended before the deadly shooting took place.
DCSO: Juvenile tosses loaded gun while running from deputies
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was detained and charged with a slew of charges after authorities say they found him driving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report. According […]
VCSO: Burglary call turns into domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a burglary call that turned out to be a domestic incident. VCSO says on August 23, around 7:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a residential burglary in progress. One law enforcement official says he […]
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
Semi driver who died in rollover crash identified
DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police has confirmed the deceased driver was Jerome Thomas from Warsaw, Missouri. Officials say Thomas’s family has been notified. One person is dead after a semi crash in Dubois County Thursday. Emergency crews were called to US 231 near Old State Road 45 just after 2 p.m. A […]
