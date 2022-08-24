Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota To Tax Loan Cancellations
(Minneapolis, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it. The president wants to cancel 10 thousand-dollars worth of student loans for people making under 125 thousand-dollars a year, and 20 thousand-dollars of loans for people who got Pell Grants.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
What's more Minnesota than a Minnesota tattoo?
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans, for the most part, love Minnesota. Despite the bitter winters, the sweaty hot summers, the endless road construction and the often-present flocks of mosquitoes, there isn't a better place to live. When you really love something, like, really, really love something, you want to...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
msn.com
DeRusha Eats: Top 10 new Minnesota State Fair foods
"On the first day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, I more than 25 different new foods. And I'm paying the price, but I do it for you. Here are my Top 10 new foods, RANKED!" Read Jason's thoughts on new State Fair foods in his Minnesota Monthly column here.
mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens at the Minnesota State Fair overnight?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. As many as a quarter-million people a day show up at the Minnesota...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair comes up just short of new record on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair came up just short of setting a new record on Friday, as more than 153,000 people came through the gates. The 153,367 visitors on Friday were just a few thousand people short of the attendance record of 157,224 set on the first Friday in 2019. While not a record, it's the second-highest attendance in the fair's history for a first Friday.
FOXBusiness
Some businesses in Twin Cities forced to shut early, concerned over rise in crime
Business owners in the Twin Cities are split on crime’s impact on business. Some say it’s "overblown," while others say fewer people want to go out to eat over fears of crime. Either way, the restaurant scene isn’t what it used to be pre-pandemic. As if business...
KIMT
State of Minnesota announces hike in minimum wage starting in 2023
The state of Minnesota announced Tuesday that its minimum wage rates will move to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 for other state minimum wage workers. The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.33, will increase by 26 cents to $10.59. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.42, will increase by 21 cents to $8.63. These increases are both 2.5%.
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
kxlp941.com
Volunteer shortages affecting Minnesota Non Profits
The struggle continues for many non-profits trying to find enough volunteers. Michelle Rutka with Catholic Charities in St. Cloud says not only has the pandemic caused many volunteers to step away, but inflation has increased the demand for their services:. “We’ve seen numbers definitely increasing not only when the pandemic...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 23
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,242 per day. Deaths stayed about level over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,078 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
msn.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Minnesota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
boreal.org
Student Loan Forgiveness Will Be Taxable In Minnesota
Student loan forgiveness won’t be taxed federally, but it will be taxable in Minnesota unless the state Legislature acts, Minnesota revenue officials say. The reason is the Legislature never passed its 2022 tax bill to conform with federal changes, including student loan forgiveness. The forgiveness would increase a person’s...
kxlp941.com
AG Ellison: 5,500 Minnesotans die from opioids
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and other leaders today for an update on Minnesota’s progress in holding opioid companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Minnesota communities will see around $66 million this year from the largest of Minnesota’s opioid settlements. But Ellison says…
