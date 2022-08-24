Related
Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam.Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.Egunjobi had his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gina L. Simms. He was released under the supervision of the United States pre-trial services.Court documents say Egunjobi is a financial auditor for the District of Columbia, where he supports criminal investigations.An affidavit alleges that between September 2019 and April 2020, Egunjobi facilitated the money laundering operations of a romance scheme involving co-defendant Isidore Iwuagwu, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.A news release from the Maryland U.S. attorney's office says the alleged co-conspirators contacted victims on social media platforms and dating sites and engaged in online relationships with the victims. They then convinced victims to send large sums of money claiming the funds were needed for purported personal hardships.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
