ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

#13. Ukraine

By Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033Bo8_0hTOPgnK00

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October

Tennessee: 5

National: 1,126

Top states

#1. Washington: 332

#2. California: 225

#3. New York: 74

#4. Missouri: 58

#4. Pennsylvania: 58

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy