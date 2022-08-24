Read full article on original website
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season, the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.
'The Backyard Brawl': A brief history of the matchup between WVU and Pitt
The Backyard Brawl, a matchup between Pittsburgh and West Virginia University, is one of the most notable rivalries the history of both schools. There have been more than a hundred unique matchups since 1895, when the rivalry first began. On Sept. 1, WVU will face off against Pittsburgh once again,...
Legg Makes An Unlikely Journey From the Soccer Pitch To The Gridiron
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sometimes stories are worth repeating, especially the really good ones. Consider the case of West Virginia's Casey Legg, whose collegiate kicking career was born out of a midweek kicking session at Charleston's Laidley Field one October afternoon in 2017. Prior to that, Casey was strictly a...
West Virginia Takes Two on Day One
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-0) began the season at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Aug. 26, with a doubleheader. The squad opened the tournament with 3-2 victory over Loyola (1-1) and followed with a sweep of Duquesne (0-2) in its second match.
WVU Welcomes New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to Morgantown
West Virginia University hosted new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on campus all day Thursday. WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons gave Yormark a tour of Morgantown, including the football and basketball facilities. Yormark was very impressed with West Virginia’s resources. “Your facilities are better than any one I’ve...
Riggs Announces Dixon as Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's and women's swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs announced the hiring of David Dixon as the assistant coach on Wednesday. "I'm pleased to have David join our staff," Riggs said. "His experience as a student-athlete, and more importantly a member of this program for the past five years, makes him a perfect fit for our staff."
No. 21 West Virginia Falls to No. 10 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women's soccer team fell, 2-0, to No. 10 Penn State at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night. Despite senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey's slew of impressive saves in the first half, the Penn State attack wore down...
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
West Virginia University Alumnus Andrew Caridi Named Director of Broadcasting
MORGANTOWN, W.V.a. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, announced Andrew Caridi has been named director of broadcasting and voice for baseball and women's basketball. Caridi is an award-winning West Virginia University alumnus with a recognized connection to Mountaineer athletics behind the...
No. 6 WVU Wins Season Opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men's soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 1-0 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Mountaineers (1-0) used a 36th-minute goal to earn the victory. After senior midfielder Luke McCormick got WVU...
WVU Basketball 2025 Recruit Alier Maluk Earns 5-Star Rating by Rivals
Rivals.com, one of the national recruiting websites, gave WVU 2025 recruit Alier Maluk a 5-star rating. Maluk was ranked No. 12 in the country for his class. The Imani Christian forward was offered by West Virginia’s coaching staff on Aug. 2 and unofficially visited campus last Saturday. “I went...
Prep Football: Cogar’s first win is golden
CLEAR FORK – West Virginia University and Pitt will renew the “Backyard Brawl” next Thursday in Pittsburgh. Friday night at the Burial Ground it was the “Backyard Brawl” Wyoming County style, when Westside welcomed Wyoming East for possession of the famed Golden Shovel. As if...
Week 1 WV High School Football: Top Teams Martinsburg, Fairmont Sr. and Wheeling Central Notch Wins
An examination of the more noteworthy outcomes from the first Friday of high school football season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs did score on a blocked punt for a touchdown, converted on two field goals from Brent Terwilliger, and let their defense take care of business against a very talented #4 AAAA Spartans. In the second half, Martinsburg’s offense got things going. Zion Grantham ran for 12 yards, Ezra Bagent ran for 1 yard, Murphy Clement ran for 71 yards, and Ezra Bagent threw a 27-yard pass in the end zone to Jameer Hunter. An impressive win by the Bulldogs in week 1.
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela
The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
Thiesen Named to Hermann Trophy Watch List
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior defender Bjarne Thiesen of the No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men's soccer team has been named to the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy Watch List, as announced on Thursday. The award – regarded as college soccer's Heisman Trophy – is the nation's...
Friday Night Lights: KDKA Pittsburgh Airs High School Football.
After experimenting with a high school basketball game of the week last year, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) will broadcast high school football games on Friday nights throughout the season. “People here say all the time that high school sports mean so much to communities and they are basically the...
5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
SportsZone Highlights: Keyser at RCB
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Keyser (1-0) defeated Robert C. Byrd (0-1) by a final score of 35-21. Robert C. Byrd faces Oak Glen next week.
Week 1 High School Football Scores
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
